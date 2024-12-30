Groundwork being laid to accelerate Guyana’s development in 2025

-Dr. Jagdeo says, points to PPP administration’s ‘firm commitment’ to fulfilling promises, transformative agenda

AIMING to accelerate Guyana’s development boom, the government has already begun laying the groundwork for an early budget in the coming year, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has said.

Dr. Jagdeo, at last week’s press conference, emphasised the dedication and hard work that the PPP continues to invest in its development agenda.

“We are working every single day, even through this period, to ensure that we have an early budget next year so that we can continue with the development task that we have laid out for our country.”

He assured that the party remains unwavering in its commitment to the promises it has made to foster a prosperous economy.

“I want to assure all Guyanese that we will continue as a party and government to work to fulfill the promises we made when we contested the last elections. We don’t take our promises lightly,” said Dr. Jagdeo.

Dr. Jagdeo also explained that the absence of frequent public statements from the government should not be mistaken for inactivity. “And so, when you don’t hear too often from the government, it doesn’t mean that people are not hard at work,” he added.

With a strong focus on fulfilling the promises made to the electorate, Dr. Jagdeo further underlined the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and long-term development.

He pointed out that as Guyana moves forward in its economic and social transformation, the PPP/C continues to prioritise the needs and expectations of its citizens.

In reflecting on the dramatic progress Guyana has made since his government took office, President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently emphasised the country’s transformation across multiple sectors, particularly how development is positively impacting citizens’ lives.

Speaking about the country’s growth, the President made it clear that infrastructural development is about more than just physical structures.

This publication has reported President Ali as saying, “Whatever we invest in, from an infrastructure perspective, must lead to the opening up of opportunities, the creation of new growth areas, and enhancing productivity. That’s an important aspect of what development is and what investment in infrastructure means.”

President Ali had also used the opportunity to highlighted the significant improvements in the country’s drainage and irrigation systems, noting that even in the face of recent heavy rains, citizens are praising the advances made under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the President had pointed to advancements in healthcare as another major success. He also shared that thousands of nurses are being trained to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals, ensuring the country’s healthcare system is equipped to handle future challenges. There are also ongoing efforts to improve welfare and healthcare management, strengthening critical services to improve the overall quality of life for all Guyanese.

These developments, President Ali had stressed, reflect the government’s broader commitment to building a strong, sustainable system that supports the health and well-being of the population, as Guyana continues to evolve.

Further, the Head of State had highlighted several key government initiatives aimed at fostering skill development across various sectors, pointing to the establishment of specialised programmes and institutes designed to equip both local and international trainees with the skills needed for the workforce.

One notable initiative is the National Skills-Training Centre at Port Mourant in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). This centre will offer training opportunities for individuals, providing essential skills that are in demand across multiple industries.

The President had also emphasised the significance of the country’s first-ever world-class Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute (HTTI), which is also located at Port Mourant. This institute is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the skillset of Guyanese citizens, opening up new employment opportunities in the growing hospitality and tourism sectors.

Under the PPP/C administration, Guyana has experienced rapid economic growth, driven largely by the booming oil and gas industry. This growth has been channelled into infrastructural projects, social services, and creating new opportunities for citizens. The government has focused on diversification, aiming to reduce reliance on the oil sector by investing in agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.