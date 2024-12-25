PNC CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

All across our beloved Cooperative Republic of Guyana, from Hiawa to Morawhanna, Halness, and the towns scattered across this great land, the joyful sounds of Christmas echo. Children eagerly await Santa’s surprises, their laughter filling the air. Yet, Christmas is more than a tale of a man who miraculously circles the globe delivering toys and cheer.

For Christians, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s precious gift to humanity. His birth was humble, yet profound—ushering in a life devoted to healing, hope, and renewal. As Scripture reminds us, He lived in a time of lawlessness and exploitation, offering light in the midst of darkness.

So, enjoy your pepperpot and homemade bread. Spend time with your loved ones, cherishing the moments that truly matter. And when the ballot is in your hands, remember the power you hold – to shape a better future for yourself, your children, and our great nation.

May the spirit of Christmas fill your hearts with hope and renewal, and may we step together into a brighter tomorrow.