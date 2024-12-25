News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
PNC CHRISTMAS MESSAGE
PNC

All across our beloved Cooperative Republic of Guyana, from Hiawa to Morawhanna, Halness, and the towns scattered across this great land, the joyful sounds of Christmas echo. Children eagerly await Santa’s surprises, their laughter filling the air. Yet, Christmas is more than a tale of a man who miraculously circles the globe delivering toys and cheer.
For Christians, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s precious gift to humanity. His birth was humble, yet profound—ushering in a life devoted to healing, hope, and renewal. As Scripture reminds us, He lived in a time of lawlessness and exploitation, offering light in the midst of darkness.
So, enjoy your pepperpot and homemade bread. Spend time with your loved ones, cherishing the moments that truly matter. And when the ballot is in your hands, remember the power you hold – to shape a better future for yourself, your children, and our great nation.
May the spirit of Christmas fill your hearts with hope and renewal, and may we step together into a brighter tomorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.