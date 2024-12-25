ERC urges generosity, compassion during festive season

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends warm Christmas greetings and fellowship to every Guyanese, especially the Christian community.

As our Christian brothers and sisters honour this joyous occasion, let us collectively as a unified nation embrace the true spirit of Christmas in peace and goodwill to all humankind as Jesus, the

Christ came to offer all of us.

The feeling of togetherness among Guyanese at Christmas time is an enduring tradition in the psyche of the nation. The ‘season of goodwill’ and all religious observances play a unifying role in spreading harmony, peace and understanding throughout our multicultural society.

Indeed, the attractively decorated residences and offices, sharing gifts, and fraternizing with

friends and loved ones all lend to the aura of festivity that dominates nationally during this period, and the ERC understands the deeper significance that the outward symbols demonstrate.

More importantly, let us remember the benevolence of sharing to the less fortunate. The

Commission fervently believes that every Guyanese should commit to spreading that generosity, compassion and bonding in the year ahead.

The Chairman, Commissioners and staff extend profound wishes to all for a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with peace, shared optimism, kindness and blessings.