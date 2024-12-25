Gas-to-Energy project advances with arrival of key turbines, oil tanks

The following is the full text of a statement from LNDCH4:

“On December 21, 2024, LNDCH4 proudly welcomed the arrival of two state-of-the-art steam turbines and two oil tanks; critical components for Guyana’s transformative Gas-to-Energy project.

These assets have been safely transported and will be stored at the warehouse, where they will remain until they’re ready to be installed.

This milestone underscores our commitment to progress and innovation; paving the way for a brighter energy future. Stay tuned as we continue to power Guyana forward