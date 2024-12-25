News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gas-to-Energy project advances with arrival of key turbines, oil tanks
The arrival of two cutting-edge steam turbines and two advanced oil tanks
The arrival of two cutting-edge steam turbines and two advanced oil tanks

The following is the full text of a statement from LNDCH4:

“On December 21, 2024, LNDCH4 proudly welcomed the arrival of two state-of-the-art steam turbines and two oil tanks; critical components for Guyana’s transformative Gas-to-Energy project.
These assets have been safely transported and will be stored at the warehouse, where they will remain until they’re ready to be installed.
This milestone underscores our commitment to progress and innovation; paving the way for a brighter energy future. Stay tuned as we continue to power Guyana forward

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.