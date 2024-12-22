‘Taking Guyana forward’

-President Ali highlights 2024 achievements, plans for 2025 & beyond

-Investments in infrastructure, human capital, digitisation, economic diversification to continue

AS Guyana’s landscape continues to reach unprecedented heights and the lives of citizens beam with opportunities, President Dr Irfaan Ali has additional plans to further reshape the country.

In a recent ‘In the Seat’ media engagement, the President reflected on his government’s achievements since assuming office in 2020 and discussed development plans for 2025 and beyond.

While noting that the government’s accomplishments are based on its 2020 manifesto promises, President Ali proudly reported that the administration has almost completed all of them.

“Every single commitment we made in the manifesto has been realised and we are now working on bonus achievements,” he said.

Reflecting on how Guyana has been steered in a transformative path since his government assumed office, Dr Ali then highlighted how Guyana has evolved in all spheres.

The President was not only speaking about the physical infrastructure, but also about how the surge of development has greatly impacted citizens’ lives.

“Whatever we invest in, from an infrastructure perspective must lead to the opening up of opportunities, the creation of new growth areas and growth poll, enhancing productivity, building productivity. That’s an important aspect of what development is and what investment in infrastructure is.”

As he further explained how Guyana’s physical landscape has transformed, the President mentioned that even with the recent rainy weather, citizens are lauding how the drainage and irrigation systems have greatly improved under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

The President emphasised the significant advancements occurring across various sectors, highlighting the continuous development of the healthcare system. He specifically pointed out that thousands of nurses are being trained to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals. Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance welfare and healthcare management, ensuring that critical infrastructure and services are strengthened to improve the overall quality of life. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to building a robust healthcare system and supporting the well-being of citizens.

Furthermore, President Ali’s vision for a better Guyana is not one-dimensional as he explained how the country’s competitiveness also needs to be taken into account.

“This is key. As we develop, as we open up new manufacturing and industrial opportunities, our competitiveness is key and critical.”

Dr Ali elaborated on the different facets of competitiveness, emphasising the importance of investing in human resources to ensure the workforce possesses the right skills. He stressed that fostering the necessary capacity and capability is key to maintaining a competitive edge.

The President then highlighted another critical area of competitiveness — energy costs. He pointed out that Guyana’s gas-to-energy project is poised to play a crucial role in achieving competitive energy prices, which will have a positive impact on the lives of all citizens. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving economic efficiency and promoting sustainable development.

“With the gas-to energy project coming close to an end, the cost of energy will come down by half. So, building up that infrastructure to support the reduction in the cost of energy is a key part of building our competitiveness,” he said.

Notably, the gas-to-energy project will see a 200km 12-inch diameter pipeline channelling natural gas from the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels to a power plant Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility that will be built at Wales, WBD.

That pipeline will be landing on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) shore and continue approximately 25 kilometres to the NGL and power plant facilities. The project has an estimated total cost of US$1.8 billion and is cost recoverable. The gas-to-energy project is expected to be up and running by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and has a 25-year lifespan.

The conversion of natural gas from ExxonMobil’s offshore operations to electricity is a key component of the government’s objective to lower energy costs by at least 50 per cent through an energy mix which incorporates gas, solar, wind, and hydropower.

Other aspects of boosting the country’s competitiveness include efficiency and effectiveness of the transport and logistics system, agriculture and technology investments, and the country’s port facilities, Dr Ali said.

CHANGING LIVES

The President highlighted the significant investments being made in infrastructure, which are directly benefiting citizens. He pointed to various government initiatives, including the creation of numerous programmes and the establishment of specialised institutes aimed at skill development across different sectors. One such initiative is the National Skills-Training Centre at Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), which will serve both local and foreign trainees, equipping them with essential skills for the workforce.

Additionally, the President underscored the importance of the country’s first-ever world-class Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute (HTTI), also located at Port Mourant in Region Six. This institute is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the skills of citizens and improving employment opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Dr Ali also mentioned a recent partnership between Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations, aimed at addressing regional development challenges. This collaboration focuses on education and workforce training, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to building a skilled and competitive workforce.

Last week, Canada’s Minister of International Development announced that the country will contribute up to CAD$3 million to establish the Caribbean Future Skills Fund.

This initiative aims to build a workforce capable of capitalising on technological innovation, ultimately contributing to sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Caribbean.

President Ali noted that this offers tremendous opportunities, yet the greatest difficulty is finding people to sign up.

“The opportunities are there, building the human-resource capacity and capability, strengthening that human resource asset…All of this is aimed at creating a human capital that is highly trained, highly skilled and highly integrated in the economy that we’re building.”

NEW LINE OF OPPORTUNITIES

As the world rapidly evolves, the President emphasised the government’s focus on building a future-ready Guyana that aligns with the global 2030 vision. Dr Ali highlighted that bridging the digital gap between Guyana and the rest of the world is a key priority, requiring significant investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and other critical sectors.

He outlined that ongoing efforts to digitise the economy are aimed at improving systems, which in turn will contribute to the development of a more efficient and prosperous society. Furthermore, the President pointed to economic diversification as a crucial strategy for sustained growth, with the government actively working to expand and diversify key sectors.

In addition, Dr Ali noted the importance of Guyana’s rich diversity, which is being leveraged to create opportunities that benefit all citizens. By harnessing this diversity, the government aims to foster inclusive growth and build a stronger, more resilient economy.