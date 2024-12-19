‘Top Cop’ lauds Regional Division Three for crime reduction, community engagement

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, has commended the efforts of Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Siwnarine, and the officers of Regional Division #3 for their dedication, which has resulted in a notable 5.9% decline in crime and a 36.1 per cent reduction in traffic accidents for 2024, to date.

During the 2024 Awards Ceremony and Luncheon held at the Leonora Technical Institute on Tuesday, Commissioner Hicken expressed his satisfaction with the effective policing in the region and the establishment of meaningful partnerships with residents. “This decline in crime and traffic incidents reflects your hard work and commitment to keeping our communities safe,” he said.

At the ceremony, Siwnarine highlighted the impressive statistics, attributing the improvements to the hard work of the regional police officers and their collaboration with the community. Commissioner Hicken reiterated the Force’s Strategic Plan for 2022-2026, emphasising the importance of its six pillars: Operations, Partnership, Developing Our People, Infrastructure, Performance, Professionalism, and Accountability.

Addressing infrastructural improvements, Commissioner Hicken noted that all police stations in Region #3 are approximately 99 per cent upgraded, designed to create a modern and conducive environment for both the public and police personnel. “These stations are not just buildings; they should foster an environment where officers can perform beyond the normal means,” he stated.

The Commissioner encouraged officers to pursue academic qualifications, reinforcing the need for a more professional organisation. “Get yourself qualified. The organisation you’re in is more professional than before,” he urged.

Highlighting the significance of community partnerships, Hicken stressed the ongoing need to build strong relationships with residents. “Partnership is essential. We must ensure that our interactions with the community are effective,” he emphasised. While recognising the progress made, he reminded officers that there was always room for improvement.

“You’re working hard, but you’re not working hard enough. We must prioritise our efforts to reduce crime,” he warned, specifically addressing the need for improved traffic safety.

In a gesture of appreciation and to spread Christmas cheer, Commissioner Hicken announced a cash incentive of $400,000 for the region. The awards ceremony recognised several dedicated ranks, including Detective Corporal Yannick Henry, who was honoured as the Region’s ‘Best Cop’, and Regional Traffic Officer, Assistant Superintendent Maniram Jagnanan, who received the ‘Runner-up Best Cop’ award.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Woman Superintendent, Sonia Herbert, Director of the GPF Academy, and Deputy Commander, Superintendent Kevin Das, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the police force and community partners.

As the festive season approaches, Commissioner Hicken’s remarks underscore the commitment of the Guyana Police Force to maintain safety and build strong community relationships in Region Three.