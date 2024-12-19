Air Canada announces ambitious expansion, including direct flights to Guyana

AIR Canada has unveiled a bold expansion strategy, which includes the launch of non-stop flights between Toronto and Georgetown, Guyana. This new route is part of the airline’s plan to introduce over a dozen international destinations in the coming years, driven by the addition of state-of-the-art aircraft to its fleet, including the Airbus A220, Boeing 787-10, Boeing 737 MAX, and Airbus A321neo XLR.

The Toronto-Georgetown route will be operated by Air Canada Rouge using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, targeting Guyana’s growing economic opportunities and increasing demand for connectivity with Canada.

A Strategic Vision for Growth

Air Canada aims to strengthen its operations through its primary hubs in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, with the goal of achieving CAD 30 billion in annual revenue by 2030. The airline projects annual revenue growth of 7-8 per cent, supported by a 5-6 per cent annual increase in capacity (Available Seat Miles).

The airline’s three hubs serve distinct roles: Toronto functions as the global hub, Montreal specialises in transatlantic routes, and Vancouver focuses on transpacific operations. The airline’s current capacity is allocated as follows: 21 per cent for domestic routes, 34 per cent for Atlantic markets, 16 per cent for Pacific connections, and 10 per cent for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Focus on Latin America and the Caribbean

Latin America and the Caribbean feature prominently in Air Canada’s expansion, with eight new destinations planned:

Guyana: Non-stop flights to Georgetown will cater to the region’s economic growth, linking Canada to one of South America’s emerging markets.

Peru: The relaunch of Lima as a destination using the Airbus A321neo XLR will enhance connectivity to South America.

El Salvador: Air Canada will enter this market with flights to San Salvador, currently connected to Canada by Air Transat and Avianca.

Mexico: Expansion includes Guadalajara via the A220-300 and Acapulco through Air Canada Rouge, adding to its seven existing Mexican destinations.

Colombia: Cartagena will be introduced as a vacation destination, supported by the city’s airport development projects.

Brazil: The airline plans to resume flights to Rio de Janeiro/Galeão and launch new services to Fortaleza in the northeast, targeting Canadian tourists.

The addition of new destinations, including Guyana, underscores Air Canada’s commitment to strengthening its international network and meeting passenger demand for expanded connectivity. By leveraging its diversified hubs and modern fleet, the airline continues to position itself as a leader in global travel.