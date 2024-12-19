Education Ministry kicks off regional review, projection session for 2024 achievements and 2025 planning

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) began a two-day Regional Education Officers Review and Projection Session on December 17, 2024, aimed at reflecting on the achievements of the past year and strategically planning for 2025.

With the new year approaching, this critical gathering convened Regional Education Officers (REdOs) from Regions One to Ten, along with the Principal Education Officer (PEO) of Georgetown, the Deputy Chief Education Officer for Administration, and Assistant Chief Education Officers (ACEOs) overseeing various educational sectors, including Nursery, Primary, Secondary, Literacy, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The Ministry emphasised that the sessions provide a vital platform for reflection, evaluation, and forward planning as it prepares to conclude another academic year. Over the course of the two-day event, Regional Education Officers presented comprehensive reviews of their accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned throughout 2024. They also shared detailed projections and strategies for the upcoming year.

Key discussions during the session highlighted success stories and pinpointed areas requiring additional support and collaboration to address persistent challenges in the education sector. The ACEOs contributed by presenting evaluations of key education subsectors under their supervision, offering insights into departmental performance and discussing areas for improvement. They also proposed measures to enhance education delivery across all levels.

This event reflects the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the education system. Furthermore, it underscores the Ministry’s dedication to ensuring a robust and inclusive education system that meets the needs of every child.

As the Ministry looks ahead to 2025, this gathering serves as a catalyst for innovative solutions and strengthened partnerships, setting the stage for continued progress in the education sector. The collaborative efforts of regional education leaders aim to enhance the quality of education and ensure that every child in Guyana has access to the resources and support they need to succeed.