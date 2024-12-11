‘Papa Johns’ set to open its doors at Garnett Street on Monday

–franchise holder, Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. announces



The following is the full text of a statement from Restaurant Brands Holdings Incorporated :

Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. (RBH) is proud to announce its acquisition of exclusive franchise rights for Papa Johns in Guyana, Suriname, Curacao, and Aruba. This strategic expansion highlights RBH’s ongoing mission to bring internationally acclaimed dining brands to the region, offering exceptional quality, service, and experiences tailored to local tastes.

As a prominent franchise operator in Guyana, RBH has established itself as a leader in the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant sector. The addition of Papa Johns to its portfolio reinforces RBH’s commitment to delivering premium dining options. Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers.

RBH is dedicated to enhancing the regional dining landscape with innovative concepts and a commitment to excellence. This expansion reflects RBH’s vision to grow its footprint in Guyana and neighbouring Caribbean markets while maintaining its reputation for operational expertise and exceptional customer experiences.

The first Papa Johns location in Guyana will open on December 16th at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Garnett Street. Guests can look forward to a full menu of mouthwatering pizzas crafted with only the finest ingredients, wings and dessert options. The launch promises to deliver the signature quality, freshness, and service that have made Papa Johns a global favourite.

About Papa Johns

Papa Johns is a globally recognized pizza brand renowned for its commitment to “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.” Since its founding in 1984, Papa Johns has become a leader in the pizza industry, offering customers around the world delicious, high-quality pizzas and outstanding service. With a focus on innovation and community, Papa Johns continues to bring people together with its crave-worthy menu and warm, inviting atmosphere.

About Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc.

Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. is a premier franchise operator in Guyana, dedicated to bringing globally respected dining brands to the region. With a focus on customer satisfaction, market insight, and operational excellence, RBH aims to elevate the dining experience through quality food offerings and exceptional service. Through its growing portfolio, RBH continues to expand its influence in the restaurant industry, introducing exciting new options that cater to local preferences and global standards.