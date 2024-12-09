Guyana advances organ and tissue transplant services with inaugural stakeholders’ meeting

THE Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA) hosted its inaugural stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday at the Grand Coastal Hotel, marking a pivotal moment in the development of organ and tissue transplantation in Guyana.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing the country’s transplant capabilities.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, underscored the life-saving potential of organ and tissue transplantation, and its vital role in improving healthcare outcomes. He lauded HOATTA for its dedication to ensuring safe, accessible, and high-quality transplant services in Guyana.

“We aim to establish Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) testing locally. The equipment has already been procured, and we are working on recruiting technical personnel. While this process will take time, our vision extends beyond Guyana; we aspire to become a centre of excellence for the Caribbean,” Dr. Anthony stated.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting HOATTA’s initiatives, and called for collective efforts to build a robust national transplant programme, adhering to the highest ethical and medical standards.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the current state of organ donation and transplantation in Guyana. Discussions covered key areas such as legislation, donor recruitment, and raising public awareness.

Notable participants included Mr. Daniel Albrecht, PWR a.i., Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); Dr. Shanti Singh-Anthony, Chair, HOATTA; Dr. Sondia Gordon, CEO and Secretary, HOATTA; members Dr. David Samaroo; Dr. Pedro Lewis; Dr. Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu and other stakeholders.

HOATTA’s inaugural meeting represents a significant milestone in Guyana’s healthcare sector, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and ethical transplant programme that will benefit citizens and position the country as a leader in regional transplant services. (MoH)