Investments being made to establish maternal waiting homes in hinterland communities -Health Minister

WITH the expansion of healthcare services across the country, specifically in hinterland communities, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has said that investments are being made to establish maternal waiting homes there.

The health minister made these remarks during a recent visit to Kato, Region Eight, where the sod was turned for a new, modern hospital there.

Dr Anthony noted that persons have questioned the investments being made in these regions and the benefits they will bring to those who live there.

He spoke on what the government has been doing this year and noted that one of the big challenges that has been observed in hinterland communities is people having to travel distances to get to a health facility.

With this, he gave the scenario of a pregnant woman having to travel a long way after going into labour and would more than likely deliver the baby before getting to a hospital.

“One of the things we have been doing is building maternal waiting homes so these pregnant women can come before they go into labour, wait in these homes and when they go into labour they come to the hospital and then can deliver their babies safely,” Dr Anthony disclosed.

Further to this, he indicated that this has been tested and is working well in Regions One and Region Nine and as such, the government is aiming to ensure that every hospital in Region Eight also has these waiting homes.

Dr Anthony further said that this year, some $40 million has been invested to ensure that there is a maternal waiting home at Mahdia.

He emphasised that the government will continue to invest in these waiting homes and ensure they are equipped and functional, so that pregnant women of hinterland communities can benefit.