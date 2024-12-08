Mahipaul claims ignorance in response to questions on coalition’s unethical procurement practices

–says PNC-R only interested in the present

ALTHOUGH boasting of accountability and transparency, People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R) Executive Member, Ganesh Mahipaul claimed ignorance when questioned about the actions of his colleague and former APNU+AFC Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, and other instances of unethical procurement practices.

On Friday at the PNC-R’s weekly news conference, Mahipaul attempted to use an example of a private citizen being awarded contracts to flag what he believed to be a breach of the country’s procurement laws in Region One (Barima-Waini). However, when pressed on the actions of his fellow opposition colleagues while they were in office, Mahipaul skirted around the questions.

Hughes was accused of awarding government contracts to a company she had ties to while in public office, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest and violations of procurement laws.

The now-opposition MP later admitted in court to have signed cheques for her company and approved invoices sent to her ministry by the company. Under the Procurement Act of Guyana, public officials are prohibited from engaging in contracts that could create a conflict of interest.

The actions of the then senior member of the coalition government sparked significant public concern, with many questioning whether Hughes’ actions were in violation of the law. At the press conference Friday, Mahipaul was asked directly by this publication about his position on the matter, considering his leadership role in the opposition.

However, he deflected and when pressed further, and seemed increasingly uncomfortable with the line of questioning. After several deflections, he said: “I do not know if she had removed herself from being the owner of that company, per se at the time. I do not know who are the proprietors of the company at that time, and I don’t know what system was used for the procurement. My concern is primarily focused on what is happening now.”

The PNC-R said his party is only focused on “what is happening now.” This is similar to the actions of the AFC which recently declined to answer questions on its past actions while being a part of the coalition government from 2015-2020.

It was Hughes, an AFC Executive, who shot down questions by a reporter who sought to find out about the party’s involvement in the alleged rigging of the 2020 general and regional elections.

The former minister recently found herself unable to divert from reality while she was responding to questions in the High Court during the libel case she brought against Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo over a “low life” comment.

Specifically, she was asked why she didn’t sue Dr. Jagdeo for his comments on the issue regarding her company, to which she responded by saying she knew he possessed documents to substantiate his claims.

Hughes, in 2019, had denied the awarding of contracts to her company. She went as far as to say: “…I was completely unaware of the award of any contract to Video Mega Productions.”

Hughes had claimed that she was informed that the contract was for the production of three 60-second television Public Service Announcements (PSAs)to the value of $832,200. However, with the provision of supporting documents, this figure was later proved to be untrue, and a severe underestimation.

It was widely reported that Video Mega Productions Limited, secured contracts totalling over $6 million. Hughes’ actions were seen as a clear conflict of interest, since she held a position of influence.