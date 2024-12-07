$100k cash grant registration: Finance Ministry investigating case of alleged religious discrimination

–says enumerators were trained on how to treat women wearing head, face coverings

FOLLOWING the publicising of the alleged infringement of the religious rights of a Muslim woman, the Ministry of Finance on Friday said that the incident, though not officially reported, is being investigated.

Making it clear that during training, enumerators were instructed on how to deal with women wearing the hijab and face veils during the registration process, the ministry said anyone found guilty of discrimination will be penalised.

The following is the full statement that was issued by the Ministry of Finance on Friday evening:

“The Government of Guyana has taken note of a Facebook post that seems to suggest that there may have been an incident infringing the religious rights of one or more Muslim citizens during the registration process for the $100,000 Cash Grant.

“We wish to clarify that during the training of enumerators involved in the registration exercise, clear instructions were issued requiring staff to avoid any form of discrimination against any citizen.

“More importantly, our training addressed how citizens wearing the Hijab should be processed.

“Specifically, the enumerators are required to take photographs of citizens with the Hijab, and those wearing the burqa (face veil) should be escorted into a private area for their photographs to be taken by a female enumerator.

“To ensure an environment of comfort and inclusivity is achieved for the process nationally, we have selected public venues that are within proximity to residential areas, and considerate of the religious and cultural backgrounds of all citizens.

“To date, of the tens of thousands who were registered, we have only seen one incident on Facebook. Even though the incident was not formally reported, it is currently being investigated, and if anyone is found guilty, he or she will be penalised.

“Should citizens encounter any such issue, we advise them to immediately call the following hotlines: 592-750-0620, 592-750-0622, 592-750-0554, 592-745-2618, 592-745-2642, 592-745-2510, 592-745-7540 or 592-745-7538.

“The Government wishes to reiterate that the $100,000 Cash Grant currently being issued is for every Guyanese 18 years and older, and no form of discrimination or infringement of citizens’ rights will be tolerated during the registration process.”