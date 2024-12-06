Women to be trained as solar PV technicians

THE government’s vision to enhance the industrial and technical skills of all Guyanese will be realised yet again as women from each region are set to commence an intense solar photovoltaic (PV) technician training programme in January.

This was according to Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton during a recent interview.

He stated that this is a collaborative effort among the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS), along with the World Bank to upskill Guyanese women.

“The intention is to have women trained who can become trainers. So, going forward, we wouldn’t have to bring people out [to Georgetown for training]. In each region, two women will be selected. The selection process will be done by the Ministry of Human services and Social Security through the WIIN programme,” Minister Hamilton explained.

Training will entail solar panel installation, repairs and maintenance.

Additionally, the trainees will gain hands-on experience in electrical installations and the wiring of buildings.

The selected women will be brought to Georgetown, offered accommodation and a stipend as they undergo the 24-month programme.

Upon completion of the training, the cohort of students will return to their communities to train persons interested in these disciplines.

This initiative was made possible through funding from the World Bank, along with the supervisory services of the GEA.

In 2023, 75 females from Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), respectively, were trained as solar PV technicians.

That training was a collaborative effort by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), GEA and BIT. The duration for this training was four to six months.

With the successful solar panel distribution to hinterland communities’ initiative, and the construction of solar farms in various communities across the country, there is a demand for adequately trained professionals to fill these positions. (DPI)