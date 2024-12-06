Kwatamang, Rupertee, Massara residents benefit from $62.2M water-supply boost

–with commissioning of new systems

THE government continues to make heavy investments to boost access to a sustainable supply of potable water in the hinterland regions.

As such, Kwatamang. Rupertee and Massara in the North Rupununi, Region Nine now have better access to clean and safe water, following the commissioning of three water supply systems. The investment totals $62.2 million.

The $22.3 million water supply system which underwent expansion is now providing first-time access to 40 more households in Kwatamang, increasing the coverage from 45 per cent to 80 per cent.

With the installation of the water supply system, distribution network and elevated storage facility at a cost of $18.3 million, Rupertee now has 100 per cent access to water.

Meanwhile, the new water system, costing $21.6 million, in Massara Village is now providing first-time access to 14 households in Section Three, boosting the village’s overall coverage to 95 per cent.

The new systems were commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during an outreach in the region on Thursday.

Minister Croal announced that another well will be drilled to expand coverage in Kwatamang, as part of the government’s 2025 programme.

With the government’s strategic approach and investments, Region Nine’s water coverage currently stands at 94 per cent which is expected to increase before the end of 2024.

Sawariwau, Sand Creek, Baitoon, Crashwater, Tiger Pond, Quiko and Quarrie are among the communities that have benefited from expansion works to the water systems.

From 2020 to present, the government has drilled and completed over 100 new wells in the hinterland regions as part of its mandate of ensuring each household has clean water.

Access to water in the hinterland regions currently stands at 88 per cent.

Minister Croal assured the residents by saying: “You have a government that is ensuring that all communities are provided with potable water…We have invested $500 million in Region Nine’s water sector to advance access to potable water.”

Meanwhile, Hinterland Services Director at Guyana Water Inc. Ramchand Jailal disclosed that Region Nine alone has 110 drilled wells so far.

He continued by saying that, by the end of this year, three more wells will be completed in the South Pakaramais.

Jailal further urged the communities to ensure that the systems are maintained and monitored regularly, ensuring longevity. (DPI)