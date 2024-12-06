Sophia men get life sentences for 2020 murder

CHAOS erupted in the courtroom of Justice Navindra Singh as family members and relatives of two men convicted of murder reacted emotionally to their sentencing.

The convicts, Shay Carter and Kaprese Nobrega were sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the March 2020 brutal slaying of 24-year-old Kevin Campbell.

The courtroom was packed with family members, legal representatives, media personnel and onlookers, all awaiting the judgement.

As the presiding judge delivered the life sentences, wails and shouts from the convicts’ family members reverberated through the courtroom, interrupting proceedings and requiring intervention from law enforcement officers stationed nearby.

Nobrega, aged 22, and Carter, 30, stood trial for the capital offence before Justice Singh and a jury of 12 at the Demerara High Court. After careful and thorough deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty early last month. As a result, Justice Singh ordered the Sophia residents to remain in custody until their sentencing hearing, scheduled for Thursday.

This was to allow time for the preparation of probation and prison conduct reports, as well as victim impact statements, all of which are required for the sentencing hearing.

As the sentences were read aloud, the victim’s family, seated in the courtroom, silently wept, expressing their gratitude to the court for delivering justice.

In stark contrast, the relatives of the convicts broke into anguished cries, shouting at the judge and legal representatives, proclaiming the innocence of their loved ones.

Nobrega, restrained in handcuffs and shackles, shouted, “God got to judge me!” after the sentence was announced, while his co-convict, Carter, remained silent.

Defence attorney Ronald Bostwick delivered a plea for mitigation on behalf of Nobrega and Carter, urging the court to temper justice with mercy. Citing the probation reports, he highlighted that both clients expressed remorse over the loss of life.

He emphasised that they are still young, and have the potential to leave prison and make a meaningful contribution to their country. In this regard, Bostwick mentioned that according to prison reports, Nobrega has shown a “great passion” for learning. He also noted that Carter is industrious, having been self-employed as a shopkeeper and mechanic.

According to counsel, both of his clients have made efforts toward rehabilitation by attending various programmes offered by the prison service, including anger management. He also stated that neither of them has any prior convictions or record of prison infractions.

When the judge asked if he had any final words before sentencing, Nobrega declined to speak, simply responding, “No.”

In contrast, Carter maintained his innocence, stating, “I’m innocent and wrongfully incarcerated for something I didn’t do. But Allah knows best.”

State prosecutor, Attorney-at-Law Christopher Belfield highlighted several aggravating factors, emphasising the grave nature and prevalence of unlawful killings in society.

The prosecutor pointed out that dangerous weapons—firearms, cutlasses, knives and a pitchfork—were used in the commission of the crime. Prosecutor Belfield further stated that neither Nobrega nor Carter had shown genuine remorse, as they failed to acknowledge their actions’ role in causing the victim’s death.

He pointed out that the convicted killers had been “very close” to the victim and his family. Belfield highlighted the severe injuries sustained by the deceased, noting that his cause of death was determined to be adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Given the circumstances, Attorney Belfield urged the court to impose the maximum punishment allowed by law, emphasising that it would reflect the court’s strong condemnation of such crimes.

He stressed that the State will not tolerate acts of violence, particularly those that result in the loss of life.

“The State intends to send a strong and unequivocal message to Guyanese society that it is 100 per cent non-tolerant of criminal offences, more so offences that rob persons of their right to life and rob their families and loved ones of their existence,” Belfield submitted.

Several grieving family members of Campbell, including his sister, brothers, and cousin, submitted victim impact statements to the court, seeking justice.

They shared how the loss of their loved one has profoundly affected their lives, noting that Campbell’s mother and grandmother passed away shortly after his death. They described Campbell as a loving individual and a dedicated provider.

Justice Singh sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment, setting a base term of 30 years for parole eligibility. He added five years for premeditation, seven years for exceptional brutality, and three years for the profound impact the killing has had on the victim’s family, bringing the total to 45 years.

From this, the judge deducted five years based on their favourable probation reports, leaving 40 years. The prison was also instructed to subtract the time the convicts spent in pre-trial detention.

“They have demonstrated absolutely no remorse for the killing. Several eyewitnesses would have testified,” Justice Singh noted in his sentencing remarks.

The case was also prosecuted by Attorney Muntaz Ali.

The tragic incident unfolded on March 21, 2020, after a violent altercation at the Campbell family home in Sophia. The deadly encounter began when Nobrega clashed with Campbell’s brother, Brandon Smith, at Smith’s residence, resulting in Smith being stabbed twice.

Later that night, Nobrega returned with a group, including Carter, intent on finding Smith.

Instead, they encountered his brother, Campbell.

In a brutal escalation, Carter reportedly dragged Campbell from the home while Nobrega, with the support of others, launched a vicious assault, repeatedly stabbing Campbell in the chest, face, and leg. Witnesses, including two of Campbell’s relatives, looked on in horror.

Neighbours rushed Campbell to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries on March 27, 2020.