Company spearheading ‘Oko Gold Mines Project’ opens Bartica office

GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc., on Wednesday, took another significant step forward with the official opening of its Bartica office at Lot 31, Second Avenue.

According to a press release, this office serves as a cornerstone for fostering regional development and engagement, particularly in anticipation of the Oko Gold Mines Project, slated to begin gold production in 2027.

Country Manager, Bjorn Jeune, described the office as a tangible expression of the company’s dedication to Region Seven and Guyana’s growth.

He said the project represents a new era for gold mining in Guyana, with proven reserves of 4.3 million ounces and a commitment to sustainability.

GMIN Ventures is prepared to leave a lasting impact on the communities of Bartica and Region Seven, establishing a standard for community engagement and responsible mining, as construction commences in 2025.

“This project is not just about gold production—it is about creating lasting value for the communities, the region, and the nation. Together, we are building a legacy of sustainable development and shared prosperity,” he said.

The company has also launched a multi-stakeholder working group (MSWG) to enhance transparency and inclusivity. The group, which includes representatives from the government, civil society, and local communities, will guarantee the inclusion of all stakeholders in the project’s progress.

Commencing in the first quarter of 2025, GMIN will train 200 Barticians in hospitality, welding, electrical work, and heavy-duty equipment operation. This initiative aligns with the company’s aim to create 1,500 jobs for Guyanese during the project’s lifecycle.

Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray, commended the establishment of the office as an opportunity for the town and region. He underscored the importance of collaboration and integrity in achieving shared prosperity.

Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, hailed the occasion as a pivotal development for Bartica and Region Seven. He noted GMIN’s sincerity in its commitment to ensure Guyanese are at the core of its operations.

Communications Specialist, Stacy Carmichael moderated the event which culminated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the office.