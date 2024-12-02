Food sustainability project set for Eteringbang

-President Ali unveils plans to develop 20 acres of farmland, establish processing facility

IN an effort to bolster food security and promote sustainable agriculture in Eteringbang, Region Seven, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has announced plans to develop some 20 acres of farmland.

During a recent community engagement, the Head of State said this initiative will be designed to empower the hinterland community and ensure a reliable food supply.

“To ensure your food-sustainability plan for the community, we are going to work with the ministry of agriculture on developing 20 acres of farmland,” President Ali said before highlighting government’s commitment to investing in local agricultural capabilities.

He further disclosed that the government will work on establishing a food-processing facility.

“We’re going to invest for you to produce,” he said, adding that a 20- acre integrated agricultural food-production facility will be established for the community.

The initiative is part of a broader vision to promote food security and reduce dependence on imported food. By cultivating a sustainable food system, the community can expect not only to enhance its nutritional security, but also to create job opportunities.

Aside from these initiatives, President Ali outlined plans for a poultry programme that will target youths in Eteringbang and other neighbouring communities.

“I want the young people to be a part of the ownership of this agriculture project because you have the opportunity of getting your eggs into the mining camps and all of these things; tremendous opportunities [for] the children.”

Meanwhile, the commissioning of a new airstrip in the community will unlock vast economic prospects for Eteringbang and the surrounding communities.

President Ali said that limited access to air-transport services had held back the community economically and now that a new airstrip has been commissioned, residents can expect things to change.

“This facility will lead to many other developments in the community,” he emphasised.