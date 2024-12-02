‘They answered the call of duty with courage and conviction’

–President Ali says at one-year memorial service for soldiers killed in helicopter crash

THE nation united in solemn reflection during an emotional memorial service held on Sunday morning to honour five brave soldiers who perished in a tragic helicopter crash almost one year ago.

The ceremony, attended by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, senior members of the Joint Services, the families of the deceased, and other dignitaries, paid tribute to the late Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, and Warrant Officer Class Two Jason Khan.

Held at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, the service served as a sincere remembrance of the servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice while on a mission to safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty during one of the nation’s most tumultuous periods—the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

President Ali, delivering heartfelt remarks, described the day as one of profound sorrow and reflection. “Today is a painful day of reflection for us as a nation,” he stated.

Addressing the grieving families, he offered assurances of continued support and prayers from the nation. “I would like to assure the families of our continued prayers as a nation for faith, patient, endurance, love empathy and every mercy that constitute bringing some level of hope to your lives,” he said, underscoring the collective grief and solidarity felt by the nation.

The President highlighted the critical mission the men were undertaking at the time of their death, emphasising their commitment to the nation’s defence. “They were on a mission to exercise their oath of office in protecting every square inch of Guyana and every Guyanese. Their loss is deep and connected to our national sovereignty and defence,” he stated.

He added, “These men answered the call of duty with courage and conviction. Their mission was not one of aggression or hostility but of preparation to ensure the safety and security of our motherland. It is said that true patriotism is being willing to sacrifice for one’s country. For these men, duty was not just an obligation; it was a calling. When our nation needed them the most, they didn’t hesitate. They placed their commitment to Guyana above their personal interests…”

“Their service was a shield for us all,” the Guyanese leader declared.

President Ali described the fallen soldiers as “five extraordinary men” who epitomised dedication and courage.

“One year has passed since that fatal helicopter crash that claimed their lives. Yet the grief of their passing remains as fresh as the day it occurred. Today, we do not seek to relive the anguish of that tragic moment but to celebrate the ideals and values these men represented. Ideals that continue to inspire us as a nation,” he said.

He reflected on their multifaceted roles in life—as fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons—emphasising their unwavering commitment to a cause greater than themselves. “These five heroes were more than just members of the Guyana Defence Force. They represented the ideals that continue to inspire us as a nation,” he added.

By making the ultimate sacrifice, President Ali stated that the soldiers have not only cemented their personal legacies but also elevated the reputation of the Guyana Defence Force, ensuring that their contributions will resonate for generations to come.

For his part, Chief of Defence Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan expressed that while we reflect on the lives of the five fallen heroes, it is equally important to recognise and celebrate the resilience and sacrifices of their surviving families and relatives. “Know that you are not alone. You can count on our unwavering support as a force. Together, we bear the weight of this loss, and it is our duty to ensure that their memory lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew them,” Khan said.

He concluded, “May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may we carry forward their legacy of service and sacrifice in all that we do and say.”

In recognition of their bravery, dedication, and service, a monument has been erected on the front lawns of GDF’s Base Camp Ayanganna to honour the memory of our five servicemen.

Last December, the Eccles to Great Diamond Highway along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridor was commissioned and named the Heroes Highway in honor of the five soldiers.

Last week, President Ali commissioned the Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome at Eteringbang.

On December 6, 2023, a Bell 412EP helicopter operated by the Guyana Defence Force crashed in western Guyana, claiming the lives of five out of the seven people on board.

The helicopter, which was carrying GDF officers, was engaged in border operations at the time of the crash. The incident occurred about 30 miles east of Arau, near the Venezuelan border.