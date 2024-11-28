‘We are focused on ensuring that every Guyanese get that money’

-PM Phillips says, as National Assembly approves $30.5B allocation for $100k cash grant

-sum part of $84B supplementary funding

PRIME Minister, Mark Phillips has assured the public that the government is focused on ensuring that every eligible Guyanese receive the $100,000 cash grant.

He was at the time giving his input as the Committee of Supply considered the $30.5 billion supplementary provision for the distribution of the cash grant to every Guyanese citizen 18 years and above.

This sum which is part of $84,074,229,401 that is needed by government to fund key development initiatives, was later approved.

The request for the sum was first presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, on Monday, at the 88th sitting of the 12th Parliament.

Financial Paper No. 4 of 2024, specified the allocation of $84,074,229,401 for both capital and current expenditures for the period ending December 31, 2024. This includes $42,571,939,170 designated for capital estimates and $41,503,290,231 for current estimates.

The National Assembly on Wednesday scrutinised the Financial Paper before it was approved. The supplementary funding will support the advancement of programmes under several agencies, including the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Public Works, Agriculture, Health, Education, Home Affairs, Housing and Water, Natural Resources, Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Legal Affairs, and several regional administrations. Notably, of the $84 billion, the Office of the Prime Minister will receive $30,500,000,000 to facilitate the distribution of the $100,000 cash grants to citizens. President Dr Irfaan Ali announced the grant on October 16, 2024.

When asked if the $30 billion was intended for administrative costs, the Prime Minister clarified that the various ministries, including the finance minister were handling the administrative tasks.

He emphasised, “This payment [$30B] is going to the people. We are going to pay out that money as fast as possible. We are focused on ensuring that every Guyanese get that money. In the shortest possible time, we will pay everybody.”

He explained that simple data sets, including those of public servants and pensioners, will be prioritised for receiving the promised funds.

PM Phillips further clarified that the $30 billion allocation covers 50 per cent of those eligible. In total, Phillips revealed that $60 billion is required to complete the full distribution process.

Responding to Opposition Parliamentarian Amanza Walton-Desir’s inquiry about the registration process and the necessity for public servants to register despite their information already being on file, Minister Singh explained that the measure is intended to enhance accountability.

“Indeed, we do already have them [public servants] on the payroll. The reason why registration is required for everybody is because, in addition to processing public servants’ payment by virtue of their public employment, we are also registering in the communities. And the people who work in public offices also live in those communities. In order to ensure that we avoid duplication, it is imperative that everybody has to be registered,” he explained.

Meanwhile, for the December to January rainy season, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received funding to enhance its operations, particularly through the distribution of sanitation hampers.

“The rainy season is upon us. What we are doing it procuring and storing so every community affected will receive a hamper,” the prime minister said.

Additionally, funds have been approved to support the accelerated implementation of the gas-to-energy project.

Of the $84 billion, portions have also been designated to address the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and provide assistance to Caribbean islands that were affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Monies have also been set aside for additional resources for the University of Guyana Berbice and Turkeyen campuses and for the operations of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.