‘Women must be at the centre of development’ – Modi

-champions women-led development, youth collaboration

CAN prioritising women-led development and youth innovation create a more prosperous world? Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi believes it can and so does Guyana.

During his historic address to Guyana’s National Assembly on Thursday, PM Modi highlighted the transformative power of empowering women and fostering youth collaboration, aligning with the ongoing efforts of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s administration.

“In the 21st century, women are going to play a very big role in ensuring global prosperity,” he stated, highlighting the critical role of gender equity in shaping the future around the world.

He pointed to India’s strides in promoting women’s leadership as a model for empowering half the world’s population.

WOMEN AT THE CENTRE OF DEVELOPMENT

In India, women’s representation in leadership roles has seen gradual progress with initiatives promoting women leaders in Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Modi noted that the world has historically limited opportunities for women to contribute to global growth, but the 21st century offers a chance to right this imbalance.

“This is not the story of any one country, not just the Global South, but it is the story of the whole world,” he said, signalling the need for women to take centre stage.

India’s progress in this area was a focal point of Modi’s message.

He highlighted India’s recently passed legislation, the Women’s Reservation Bill, to reserve 33 per cent of parliamentary seats for women, as well as efforts to include women in leadership across sectors.

“Today, women are coming forward in every sector in India. Out of all the pilots in the world, only 5 per cent are women, but in India, 15 per cent of all pilots are women,” he shared.

He also pointed to India’s growing number of women in STEM fields, with 40 per cent of STEM graduates being women—higher than the global average.

YOUTHS – THE BRIDGE TO THE FUTURE

In addition to championing women’s leadership, PM Modi called for greater collaboration in education and innovation to realise the full potential of the youth.

He invited Guyanese students to India, offering them opportunities to engage with India’s advanced education system and collaborate with Indian innovators and scientists.

“India will be happy to host as many students from Guyana as possible. Together, we can find solutions to global challenges through creative collaboration,” he said.

The Indian Prime Minister also underscored the role of youth as a bridge between the two nations, envisioning them as drivers of change and progress.

PM Modi’s message was not just aspirational but actionable.

He urged both nations to work together to build a brighter future, reaffirming education, skill development, and technology as key areas for partnership.

“We can inspire our youth to collaborate and act locally,” he said, reiterating his commitment to fostering closer ties between India and Guyana.

PM Modi’s call for women-led development and youths’ collaboration reflects his broader vision for an inclusive and sustainable future.

He recognised Guyana’s efforts to uplift women and young people and stressed the importance of shared learning.

“Many women members are present here today,” he remarked, acknowledging the role of Guyanese women leaders in shaping their country’s future.

As of 2024, women hold 39.4 per cent of parliamentary seats in Guyana, reflecting significant political participation.

Under President Ali’s administration, women’s empowerment is crucial to Guyana’s development.

His government has implemented policies to enhance women’s participation in various sectors, including allocating to women in 2024, more than 50 per cent of the available house lots and supporting their entry into non-traditional fields like carpentry.

Initiatives such as the Women’s Investment and Innovation Network (WIIN) and scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) further promote women’s economic involvement.

With this in mind, the Guyanese government aims for gender parity, with Guyana improving its global ranking in this area significantly.

A SHARED COMMITMENT

The Indian Prime Minister reaffirmed the shared responsibilities of both nations in creating a world where women and youth are at the forefront of development.

“This is our time to come together and create a new global order,” he said, inviting Guyanese leaders and representatives to further work with India to achieve common goals.

He landed in Guyana on November 20, 2024 for a three-day state visit, marking the first visit by an Indian leader in over 50 years.

During his trip, he signed a series of agreements to enhance co-operation in sectors including hydrocarbons, agriculture, and digital payments.

President Ali had praised PM Modi’s leadership, highlighting the historical ties between the two nations, particularly through the Indian diaspora in Guyana, which constitutes nearly 40 per cent of the population.