Modi urges a “Democracy First, Humanity First” approach to global challenges

India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reaffirmed the need for a new world order built on democratic values and a commitment to humanity.

Addressing a Special Sitting of Guyana’s National Assembly, on Thursday, he signalled the need for inclusivity, cooperation, and collective action in tackling the world’s challenges.

Modi argued that the institutions established after World War II are increasingly irrelevant in the post-COVID-19 era, highlighting the urgency for a more equitable and inclusive global system. “

“The mantra ‘democracy first, humanity first’ teaches us that we must take everyone along, and in doing so, become a partner in everyone’s development… It is reflected in our vision and in our actions,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister spotlighted India’s global humanitarian efforts, including the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to over 150 countries and leadership in disaster relief initiatives.

This “human-centric approach,” Modi said, recognises that “every country is equally important and that the citizens of each country are equally important.”

Modi issued a clarion call for the “Global South” to unite and address the root causes of global challenges, including terrorism and the drug trade.

“This is a moment of awakening for the countries of the global south. This moment is presenting us with an opportunity to work together and reshape the world order.

“We have never moved forward with the idea of expansionism. We have always stayed away from the idea of resource capturing. I believe whether it is space or sea, this should be the subject of universal cooperation, not universal conflict.

“For the world also, this is not time for conflict, this is the time to identify the conditions that create conflicts and remove it,” Modi said.

He also highlighted the critical role of women in driving global prosperity, noting India’s efforts to increase women’s representation in leadership positions, including in the space program and the military.

“Women will play a significant role in ensuring global prosperity,” Modi said.

Ultimately, he painted a vision of a world united by democratic values and a commitment to the well-being of all people.

“This is a time for cooperation, not conflict… Together, we can create a brighter future for generations to come,” Modi said to the House.