India, Guyana strengthen ties with landmark MoUs during PM Modi’s visit

– technology transfer, health, energy, agriculture among focus to further bilateral ties

Furthering bilateral ties, Guyana and India on Wednesday signed a total of five agreements signifying a milestone commitment to bolstering relations.

Addressing the media following a productive closed-door meeting at State House in Georgetown Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that extensive discussions of bilateral, regional, multilateral issues and collaboration were fruitful.

The two governments have agreed on several areas of co-operation that will further strengthen bilateral relations and advance the interest of both sides.

The agreements targeting technology transfer, health, energy and agriculture were high on the agenda of Prime Minister Modi’s three-day state visit to Guyana.

WHAT ARE THESE LANDMARK AGREEMENTS?

1. MEDICAL PRODUCTS REGULATION: This agreement will see co-operation between Guyana’s Ministry of Health and India’s Health Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the field of medical products. This MOU creates a pathway for Guyana and India to exchange information and collaborate on good laboratory practices, good clinical practices and good manufacturing practices and good pharmacological practices.

2. HYDROCARBON SECTOR/ ENERGY: This agreement establishes a framework for Guyana and India to enhance bilateral collaboration in the hydrocarbon sector. This MoU encompasses investment promotion, technology transfer, joint studies and capacity with a focus of fostering energy security and advancing mutual development.

3. AGRICULTURE: This MoU promotes collaboration between Guyana and India in agriculture through joint activities, exchange of expertise and capacity building. The agreement outlines a focus on agricultural crops, climate resilient practices, value added products and advanced technologies, emphasising a mutual commitment to food security.

4. FINANCE/ REAL TIME PAYMENT SYSTEM: This MoU inked with the Bank of Guyana and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) aims to establish a mutual understanding between Guyana and India regarding a strategic alliance. This agreement will see the nations exploring Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to deploy real time payment system in Guyana.

5. PHARMACOPEIA CO-OPERATION: This agreement will see co-operation between Guyana’s Ministry of Health, the Indian Pharmacopeia Commission, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This collaboration will see co-operation between the two countries in medicine regulation by recognising the Indian Pharmacopeia as a standard for quality assurance. This agreement will advance the development of affordable genetic medicines, strengthen public health capabilities and align a regulatory framework for mutual benefit.

Dr. Ali, in his remarks, stated that the two nations will establish a working group to advance the ideas and decisions discussed.

“I would say that our discussions this morning and the agreements we have signed only lay more work for all of us,” the Guyanese leader said.

“We have committed ourselves to this work by the establishment of a framework, establishment of a working group that will advance all the ideas and all the decisions to ensure that the bottlenecks and systemic hindrances will be removed so that we can accomplish all of which we have discussed and agreed on.”

The agreements he posited now pave the way for growth, strengthen the bilateral relationship between Guyana and India.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of energy co-operation in achieving sustainable development goals, underscoring commitment to equitable energy transition.

The importance of fostering partnerships to promote renewable energy was also among the key topics of discussion.

According to Dr. Ali much emphasis was also placed on technology transfer. He noted that in this regard, collaboration on the digitisation and technology transformation of Guyana, including the implementation of Guyana’s 2030 digitisation plan, is imminent.

With both leaders recognising the role of technology in economic growth, they have pledged continued collaboration in digital transformation.

Further discussions also highlighted the enhanced co-operation in defence and security. The two sides have agreed to increasing joint exercises and training.

The leaders further discussed collaboration on infrastructure, education, human capital, development, and the continued diversification of the economy.

“These are areas that India is already collaborating with us on that we have decided that, given the key nature and importance of these areas for Guyana and the regional development, [we] will further expand our co-operation in these areas.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi extended his gratitude to President Ali and his administration for the hospitality and warm welcome, highlighting the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

“We will share with Guyana our experiences with improving people’s welfare using technology.”

He noted that the two nations have not only committed to advance bilateral ties but also strengthening cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guyana on Tuesday evening, aside from his engagement with President Ali on Wednesday, he was among the key speakers at the 2nd (Caribbean Community) CARICOM–India Summit, where he engaged with 14 heads of governments from the 15-member regional bloc.

Before Prime Minister Modi’s departure, he will address Guyana’s National Assembly.