PM Modi to address National Assembly today

THE Honourable Prime Minister (PM) of the Republic of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, will deliver a historic address to Members of the National Assembly of Guyana at a Special Sitting scheduled for 10:00 hours today.

The address will take place at the Dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, located in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

In preparation for this momentous occasion, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Manzoor Nadir, M.P., will suspend the 87th Sitting to formally receive Prime Minister Modi. This visit marks a significant milestone, as Prime Minister Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

The visit underscores the deepening ties between Guyana and India, reflecting the strong, historical relationship built on mutual respect and shared values. The occasion will highlight the countries’ commitment to strengthening co-operation across various sectors, including trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

The event is expected to attract a large attendance of Members of Parliament, government officials, and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister’s highly anticipated address will also be streamed live across various platforms, including the Parliament of Guyana’s official website, YouTube, and Facebook Pages, allowing citizens across Guyana and the world to witness this historic moment.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is set to further solidify the growing partnership between the two nations, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration in the years to come.