LIAT 2020 inaugural flight marks milestone for Guyana’s aviation sector

-to add 796 seats with eight flights to Guyana per week

THE arrival of LIAT 2020 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri on Tuesday, marked another important milestone in the development of Guyana’s aviation industry.

The airline’s inaugural flight not only heralded a new chapter for regional travel but also provided Guyanese with another affordable flight option, further connecting the nation to the wider Caribbean.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne and a delegation from his country, and the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The event underscored the historical and enduring ties between Antigua and Barbuda, and Guyana. These ties have been strengthened through shared interests in regional integration and development.

In his address, Prime Minister Browne emphasised the importance of LIAT to the region, noting that Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana have enjoyed strong relations for many years.

PM Browne also highlighted that LIAT 2020 is a far stronger and better-capitalised airline than its predecessors.

“We have invested almost ECD$200 million, making LIAT 2020 the best-capitalised airline operating in the Caribbean today,” he added, reassuring the public of the airline’s stability and longevity.

The prime minister went on to explain that the new LIAT 2020 is positioned to serve the Caribbean region efficiently, with the financial backing and strategic partnerships required for long-term success.

He also spoke of the airline’s partnership with Air Peace Caribbean Limited, which, alongside Air Peace Africa, forms one of the largest airline networks in West Africa.

This connection opens up new possibilities for transatlantic travel, with plans to add a larger 125-seater aircraft next year, further extending the airline’s reach beyond the Caribbean.

Additionally, Minister Edghill underscored the significance of LIAT 2020’s arrival in Guyana.

He pointed out that Guyana’s aviation sector has experienced substantial growth since 2020, driven by both strategic investments in infrastructure and the country’s growing economic importance on the global stage.

“Every week, LIAT 2020 will add 796 seats with eight flights to Guyana, and that’s a big, big improvement,” the minister stated.

Minister Edghill further added that the growing demand for air travel was not just about increased passenger numbers but about providing reliable service to the public.

“Guyanese, the business community, and the tourism sector only ask for three things: predictability, reliability, and consistency. We want to know that when we show up, we can get our flight, just like anywhere else in the world,” he said, reinforcing the expectations for the airline’s performance.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Geer, and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh, were also present at the inaugural ceremony. (DPI)