Amerindian Affairs Ministry heading leadership programme for Region Nine toshaos, councillors
MP Alister Charlie delivering remarks on Tuesday
THE Ministry of Amerindian Affairs on Tuesday commenced a two-day leadership conference for toshaos, senior councillors and treasurers from the South Pakaraima, Central and South-Central sub-districts.

This training commenced at the St Ignatius Village Benab in Region Nine where Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening leadership and governance in Indigenous communities.

Some of the toshaos and leaders at the training programme

He highlighted the role of village councils in fostering resilience, unity and sustainable development.

“The strength and integrity of your villages depend not just on the decisions you make but on how you make them and how you follow through,” he said.

Charlie stressed that the training programme is essential in equipping leaders with the skills needed to ensure sustainability and progress in their respective communities.

It is set to focus on governance, financial management, leadership development, conflict resolution, and project planning and leaders are encouraged to use the knowledge gained to strengthen their communities and foster collective growth.

The training programme is expected to continue on Thursday in the North Rupununi and on Friday in the Deep South as the ministry intends to expand its reach to the various sub-districts.

This further reaffirms the government’s commitment to empowering Amerindian leaders and advancing local governance.

