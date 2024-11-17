More job opportunities created in maritime sector

–with Guyana Port Inc’s addition of G$4M dredger to fleet

GUYANA’S maritime infrastructure has received another major boost with the commissioning of a G$4 million cutter suction dredger on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing development.

The cutting-edge dredger, procured from a Dutch company, is poised to play a crucial role in advancing Guyana’s waterways.

During a simple but meaningful ceremony at the Guyana Port Inc. facility on the East Bank of Demerara, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivered the feature address, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering growth through sustained support of the private sector.

“We have created the incentives for development, and we don’t just talk about it in our boardrooms,” he affirmed.

Several stakeholders attended the event, with the General Manager of Guyana Port Inc., Pritipaul Singh Jr. stating that the addition of the machine is a significant step for both the company and the country.

“With this G$4 million investment into dredging operations, we are creating opportunities for professional growth, skill development, and training,” he said.

The investment comes at a crucial time as the country experiences unprecedented growth across multiple sectors, as Minister Edghill explained, “With Silica City being built along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Bosai establishing a major project, bringing in new investors, the river usage will increase significantly.”

Maritime transport plays a vital role in global trade, particularly for Guyana’s bauxite industry. “We see daily transit of bauxite before it’s loaded onto vessels bound for other parts of the world.

“Eighty per cent of the world’s traded goods move by ships for two reasons: cost and volume,” Edghill noted.

Addressing value-added manufacturing opportunities, particularly in the furniture industry, Minister Edghill stated, “We can produce high-quality furniture, using our wood in a value-added environment,” addressing concerns about imported wood products.

Regarding oil and gas development, the government maintains its commitment to balanced and sustainable growth.

“President Ali has made it very clear that oil and gas will not consume us, to the extent where we are neglecting other sectors,” the Minister said, adding: “The proceeds from oil and gas will go towards strengthening traditional sectors to ensure sustainable development long after the oil and gas resources are depleted.”

The investment has already impacted property values in surrounding areas. “The property value of land on both the East Bank and West Bank has skyrocketed with all the new quarries that have been licensed,” Minister Edghill noted.

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the vessel, and a call for continued collaboration, with Minister Edghill stating, “Maintain the collaboration between yourself and the government of Guyana and welcome to our exciting time in Guyana.”