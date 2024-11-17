Mindley five-wicket haul secures playoff spot for Scorpions

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC)– Jamaica Scorpions fast bowler Marquino Mindley grabbed five wickets to bowl his side to an important 82-run victory over the stuttering Leeward Islands Hurricanes via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and a place in the semifinals of the Regional Super50 here on Friday.

Mindley finished with the impressive figures of 5-28 from eight overs to help dismiss the Hurricanes for 182 in 34.3 overs in pursuit of the Scorpions’ 264 for nine from 43 overs in the rain-affected contest.

The win took the Scorpions to the top of the table on 53 points from their seven games, ahead of Trinidad & Tobago Red Force on 52 points and third-placed Barbados Pride (43 points), who were set to clash on Saturday in their final match.

The defeat leaves the Hurricanes in fourth position on 38 points with one match remaining.

Mindley struck in his very first over when he trapped Kofi James lbw for a duck with just three runs on the board.

Left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal dismissed Chesney Hughes’ for 16, but a 52-run partnership between Kadeem Henry and Jewel Andrew carried the Hurricanes to 84 for two in the 16th over.

Pacer Odean Smith accounted for the wickets of Henry for 22 and Jahmar Hamilton for 6, to see the Hurricanes slip to 92 for four.

The Hurricanes’ innings was then revived by Andrew and Karima Gore during a 55-run stand in nine overs, that left the contest evenly poised at 147 for four.

However, Mindley’s late rampage changed the complexion of the match.

Off-spinner Brad Barnes started the collapse by dismissing Andrew for 47, before Mindley snagged the wickets of Raheem Cornwall, Gore for a well-played 47, Hayden Walsh Jr and Jeremiah Louis in quick succession, as the Hurricanes lost five wickets for 43 runs to slump to 180 for nine.

Royal chipped in with 2-20, while Smith ended with 2-40.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Scorpions were led by half centuries from Jermaine Blackwood and Smith and a knock of 42 by John Campbell.

Blackwood scored 54 from 69 balls, while Smith lashed 52 from 33 balls including five sixes and two fours.

Blackwood shared a critical 79-run partnership with Campbell for the fourth wicket, that saw the Scorpions cruising at 164 for three at one point.

When Campbell was bowled by James, Blackwood lost his wicket to Walsh Jr soon after and the Scorpions suffered a mini collapse, losing three wickets for 26 runs.

Smith finished the innings with a bang though, to ensure the Scorpions posted a formidable total.

Walsh Jr took 3-33, while Louis finished with 2-30.