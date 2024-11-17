Red Force hammer Pride by nine wickets on the back of 173-run

Second-wicket partnership by Ottley and Jangoo

DEFENDING champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force comprehensively beat the Barbados Pride by nine wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the CG United Super50 Cup.

A delay to the start of proceedings due to some wet spots on the field from rain the night before meant the game was reduced to 45 overs per team.

Leniko Boucher and Raymon Reifer hit 50s to lead the Pride to 258-9 from their 45 overs after being put in to bat by the Red Force.

Boucher top scored with 81 off 72 balls including 10 fours and a six, while Reifer hit 70 off 94 balls including three fours and two sixes.

Yannic Cariah took 4-53 from nine overs and was supported well by Mark Deyal who grabbed 3-32, also from nine overs.

An unbeaten 173-run second-wicket partnership from Kjorn Ottley and Amir Jangoo then led the Red Force to 259-1 in 43.3 overs.

Ottley led the way with 112* off 132 balls including 11 fours and two sixes, while Jangoo finished not out on 93 off 96 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Tion Webster had earlier made 41.

The Red Force ended their league-phase campaign with an impressive 64 points from seven games and will be one of the favourites to lift the title when all is said and done.

Despite the heavy loss, the Pride, with 46 points from their seven games, should still find themselves in the last four.