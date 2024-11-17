News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mexico coach Aguirre hit with beer can after Honduras defeat
Javier Aguirre was reappointed as Mexico boss in July
Javier Aguirre was reappointed as Mexico boss in July

MEXICO coach Javier Aguirre was left with blood pouring down his face when he was hit by a full can of beer after the final whistle of his side’s 2-0 defeat by Honduras.
The drink was thrown from the stands and struck the 65-year-old as he approached Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda to offer a post-match handshake after the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final.

Aguirre congratulated Rueda with blood running down his face and brushed off the incident in his post-match news conference.
“They deserved to win, they were better than us in areas, I’ve got nothing left but to congratulate them, and well, to try to lift my team’s spirit,” said Aguirre with a smile.

“The other thing, there’s no point in even mentioning it because well it’s football, I’m not one to complain.”
The Mexican Football Federation said the behaviour has “no place in our sport”.
“We demand that Concacaf takes immediate and decisive action to address this matter,,” it added.

“Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground.”
Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, said it will investigate the incident.
“The security of the teams and fans is a priority for Concacaf. These types of violent behaviours have no place in football,” the governing body added.
Honduras manager Rueda said the incident soured his side’s victory.

“I’m sad because he’s a human being. They hit the coach, that can’t happen,” said Rueda.
Celtic winger Luis Palma scored both Honduras goals after coming off the bench.
The second leg is on 20 November, with the winner of the quarter-final qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. (BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.