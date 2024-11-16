APNU+AFC ‘bullyism’ in New Amsterdam council fails as High Court reverses unlawful suspension of PPP/C councillor

THE suspension of People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) councillor Carol Trim-Bagot by the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC)-controlled New Amsterdam Mayor & Town Council has been thrown out by the Berbice High Court with the Council’s actions being deemed by the court to be outside of the law.

The Court, in its decision to remove the three-month suspension of Trim-Bagot, disagreed with the actions of the council that a motion to suspend the PPP/C councillor could be based on alleged behaviour which happened outside of a statutory meeting.

The immediate suspension of the councillor on September 30 was met with protest from her PPP/C colleagues in the local government body, who decried the bullyism of the councillors associated with the APNU+AFC.

It was Trim-Bagot herself who said following her suspension that, “The mayor has acted outside of his capacity as the mayor”.

The People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) had come out in support of the now-quashed suspension, saying it stood in full support of the action taken by the council against Trim-Bagot.

Local Government Minister Sonia Parag had weighed in condemning the action as a blatant attempt by the PNC-controlled council to silence persons who genuinely represent the interests of residents.

Making a statement now proven to be true by a Court of Law, Minister Parag had commented on the suspension, saying: “I believe he [the mayor] is seeking to supersede whatever power he believes he may have from Cap 29:01 [Standing Order9(h)]. I think it is an abuse of power and we will not tolerate that.”

Trim-Bagot has not attended statutory meetings since September 30, but this decision of the court paves the way for her return.