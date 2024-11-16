Police issue nearly 60,000 tickets as crackdown on reckless driving intensifies

– $393M in traffic fines issued in 2024, GPF targets speeding and DUI

STRICT enforcement measures by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department have resulted in the issuance of 59,987 traffic tickets this year, amounting to fines exceeding $393 million.

Speeding remains a primary focus, accounting for 37,381 tickets issued, while 1,789 cases of driving under the influence (DUI) were also recorded. To bolster these efforts, the department is employing plainclothes officers and smart devices to enhance the detection of reckless road users.

The GPF has rolled out an extensive road safety campaign to enhance traffic management and reduce accidents during the festive season.

The initiative, spearheaded by Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, focuses on education, enforcement, and infrastructure improvement to ensure safer roads across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Guyana Police Force’s Christmas Policing Strategy on Thursday at the Annex of the Police Officers’ Mess in Young Street, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown, the Traffic Chief noted that traffic data from 2015 to 2024 reveals persistent challenges in road safety.

While there has been a 23 per cent reduction in fatal accidents and a nine per cent overall decline in accidents this year, fatalities from speeding remain alarmingly high.

Speeding alone has accounted for 85 fatal accidents in 2024, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement and public education. Vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, and pedal cyclists continue to face significant risks.

Adding that the GPF is employing a multi-faceted approach to road safety education, the Traffic Chief noted that public awareness campaigns, lectures, and defensive driving training sessions are being conducted for drivers, passengers, and community members.

To date, he said over 500 school lectures, 609 driver engagements, and 88 community meetings have been held. A series of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) are airing daily, emphasising the importance of responsible road use.

Additionally, he explained that the department has partnered with private sector stakeholders, religious organisations, and the Road Safety Council to amplify its message. Special attention is being paid to promoting defensive driving and the Highway Code, targeting high-risk groups and new drivers.

He said to manage the growing traffic demands, the department is leveraging technology, including smart traffic cameras, real-time monitoring through CCTV, and body cameras for officers.

Further, the traffic chief explained that new and emerging housing developments, coupled with a significant increase in registered vehicles, have prompted the need for improved traffic engineering.

The GPF, he added, is collaborating with the Ministry of Public Works and local contractors to enhance road markings, signage, and traffic signals. Plans include the installation of smart traffic lights and illuminated road markings, which are expected to be completed by mid-2025.

He explained that to accommodate the expected influx of shoppers and late-night activities on December 24 and 31, additional traffic ranks will be deployed to key sectors across the country. Measures include the introduction of double lanes along busy routes, restrictions on motor lorries during peak hours, and designated parking areas to ease congestion.

Senior Superintendent Singh also emphasised the importance of personal responsibility in road safety. “Speeding is not the solution; slowing down can save lives. Drivers must remain sober, attentive, and considerate of other road users,” Singh stated.

With these combined efforts, the GPF aims to make Guyana’s roads safer during the festive season and beyond. The department remains committed to working with all stakeholders to promote a culture of responsible road use and reduce accidents.