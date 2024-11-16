High-level Canadian delegation explores investment opportunities in Guyana

A HIGH-LEVEL Canadian delegation, led by His Excellency Sébastien Sigouin, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, concluded a successful four-day visit to Guyana on November 15, 2024.

The delegation, which included representatives from prominent Canadian commercial and development organisations, aimed to deepen economic ties and explore investment opportunities in Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy, driven by its burgeoning energy sector.

The delegation featured officials from the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), Export Development Canada (EDC), ON2 Solutions, WSP, and Aecon, who engaged with key government ministers and business leaders.

Meetings were held with Guyanese officials, including the Ministers of Housing and Water, Health, Finance, Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Public Works, as well as executives from Scotiabank and the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest). The delegation also met with His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to discuss high-level collaboration opportunities.

The visit underscored Canada’s commitment to fostering a dynamic partnership with Guyana, aligning with its emerging needs for sustainable infrastructure and economic development. High Commissioner Sigouin highlighted Canada’s dedication to ethical business practices and long-term collaboration, stating, “Canada has a longstanding friendship with Guyana, and we believe there is tremendous potential for Canadian companies to contribute to Guyana’s future.”

President Dr. Ali commended Canada’s continued partnership and shared his vision for Guyana’s growth, emphasising the role of foreign partnerships in achieving national development goals. The discussions focused on leveraging Canadian expertise to advance Guyana’s infrastructure transformation, improve quality of life, and promote sustainable development.

ON2 Solutions, renowned for its medical oxygen systems, explored opportunities to strengthen Guyana’s healthcare infrastructure. Discussions centred on enhancing the medical oxygen supply chain to boost the resilience of Guyana’s healthcare system.

Canadian infrastructure giants WSP and Aecon engaged in discussions about contributing to Guyana’s public works and housing initiatives. Their expertise in sustainable urban and rural development was welcomed as Guyana seeks to build transportation networks and housing solutions aligned with its rapid economic growth.

Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) proposed innovative financial frameworks to support Canadian investment in Guyana. Their government-to-government and public-private partnership (P3) models were designed to ensure robust project development with long-term benefits for both countries.

The delegation met with Scotiabank and G-Invest to identify ways to attract Canadian investment. Scotiabank highlighted Canada’s strong financial services presence in Guyana, while G-Invest showcased opportunities in renewable energy, eco-tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The visit set the stage for future collaborations, with Canadian and Guyanese stakeholders identifying key sectors for immediate action. Both countries expressed optimism about transforming these discussions into concrete partnerships, emphasising ethical practices and sustainable growth.

Canada’s active participation in Guyana’s transformation journey reaffirms its readiness to support the country’s development goals. As Guyana continues to rise as a regional economic powerhouse, the Canadian delegation’s visit has strengthened the foundation for a partnership poised to bring shared prosperity and innovation to both nations.