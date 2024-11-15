News Archives
YG Marley returns to the charts
YG Marley scored a massive reggae hit earlier this year with the gold and platinum certified ‘Praise Jah in the Moonlight’, which lit up several global charts.

Marley earns his second entry on a Billboard chart, thanks to his collaboration with Nigerian singer Davido, titled Awuke.
The track debuts at #9 on Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart. Awuke also makes its debut at #1 on the Nigeria Hot 100 Singles chart, which uses the same methodology as the Billboard charts.

This is not the first time that Davido has collaborated with a Jamaican. In 2019 he teamed with Popcaan on Risky, which was certified 3x platinum (120,000 units) by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA).
He later teamed up with Dexta Daps on the song Bop.
Elsewhere on the Billboard Rhythmic Top 40, Akon’s Beautiful Day by Akon which samples the Jermaine Edwards hit It’s a Beautiful Day, climbs two places to #20.
In Germany, Vybz Kartel’s Nobody Move featuring Major Lazer holds at #4 for a third week on the Urban/Hip-Hop chart.

Bob Marley and the Wailers log 252 non-consecutive weeks in the #1 spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, with Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy inching up to #2.

The Trinity by Sean Paul re-enters at #3, while World on Fire and Dutty Rock by Stick Figure and Sean Paul respectively, are #4 and #5.

Greatest Hits by UB40 re-enters at #6, with Set in Stone and Wisdom by Stick Figure occupying #7 and #8, respectively.

Welcome to Jamrock by Damian “Jr Gong” Marley remains at #9 and Rastaman Vibration by Bob Marley and the Wailers jumps back onto the chart at #10.
(Jamaica Observer)

