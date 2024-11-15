Ariana set to ‘Blaze’ Miss Universe stage this weekend

THE 2024 Miss Universe competition is just around the corner, and Guyana’s representative, Ariana Blaize, is poised and ready to captivate the world.

This year marks the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe franchise, which is being held in the vibrant heart of Mexico City where 130 stunning delegates have been engaging in various events and activities since their arrival in late October.

Since arriving in Mexico, Blaize has participated in a whirlwind of events, including the official welcome dinner and the glamorous ‘Gala De Las Catrinas.’ These experiences are all part of the highly anticipated lead-up to one of the world’s most prestigious pageants.

Earlier this week, Blaize took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude following her official interview for the competition. “I interviewed for the dream job of Miss Universe,” she wrote. “Never in a million years would I have imagined going from watching this competition year after year… to finally being a competitor.”

Blaize also extended heartfelt thanks to the Miss Universe and Miss Universe Guyana organisations, as well as the supporters who have been cheering her on every step of the way.

This year, the competition unveils a new format, with 130 contestants from around the globe. The first big ‘reveal’ will be the announcement of the top 30, featuring 25 delegates selected from the preliminary round, four continental queens, and one contestant chosen by a fan vote.

Those top 30 contestants will move on to the swimsuit competition, after which the group will be narrowed down to the top 12.

From there, the top 12 will showcase their elegance in the evening gown segment, leading to the selection of the top five. These finalists will then face the iconic question-and-answer segment, followed by a final look before the grand coronation.

The preliminary and national costume competitions were held on Thursday, setting the stage for the final night on November 16. With her beauty, grace, and gratitude, Ariana Blaize is ready to make her mark—and all of Guyana is watching with pride.

(Shamar Meusa)