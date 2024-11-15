Prosperous, resilient future lies ahead for Guyana

-government’s vision entails creating wealth in ways that multiply opportunities, President Ali asserts

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening affirmed that his government is confident that the path being defined for Guyana will lead to a prosperous, resilient future as the vision is about creating wealth in ways that multiply opportunities.

The Head of State made this remark while delivering the feature address at the launch of GuyExpo 2024 which is being held under the theme: “Guyana on Show, the Fastest Growing Economy.”

The President remarked that this event is one of the Caribbean’s longest-standing expositions and it not only showcases Guyanese talent, creativity and products but also fosters regional co-operation which is essential to achieving complete prosperity.

Dr Ali during his address took the time to highlight Guyana’s rapid economic development, outlining the country’s path toward sustainable prosperity. He described Guyana’s trajectory as both fulfilling and exciting.

“We are running a marathon at sprint speed, and a marathon is about endurance. It’s about resilience. It’s about sustainability. It is about energy, long and sustained energy,” President Ali said.

He went on to note that it is not about outpacing ourselves but ensuring that the energy is consistent and steady and this he said is what the government is about, providing consistent, steady energy in driving the economy as fast as possible and building out the story of prosperity as quickly as possible.

Reflecting on Guyana’s economic growth, President Ali acknowledged both the optimism and scepticism surrounding it, as economists and analysts speculate about the country’s future.

However, he stated that Guyana’s narrative should be defined by its own people.

“We are confident that the path we are defining for our country will lead to a prosperous, sustainable and resilient future,” the Head of State said.

He added, “Guyana’s narrative must be designed by us. Our development must first and foremost be pursued by us, Guyanese and for that narrative to be pursued, it must have collective ownership.”

Further, President Ali said that the government’s approach in Guyana isn’t just about creating wealth through the extraction of resources.

“Our vision is about creating wealth in a way that multiplies opportunities, transforms industries and improves the lives of our citizens.”

At the heart of Guyana’s economic model is not simply production as he noted that it is about transformation and adding value to what is produced.

The President said, “It is about adding value to what we produce, elevating every productive activity and building a future where our resources work for us, for our people, for our communities, in ways that go beyond what is extracted or what is counted up in the GDP.”

Some 265 exhibitors will be showcasing both local and foreign produced goods and services at the expo which promises to have something for everyone. It is being held at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown and will run until Sunday.