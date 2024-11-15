News Archives
95% of national infrastructure projects on track
General Secretary of the PPP Dr Bharrat Jagdeo
-Dr. Jagdeo says, emphasises that gov’t will continue to hold contractors accountable

WITH the government championing the importance of accountability, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday defended President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s decision to meet with contractors, ministers and other officials regarding projects that are behind schedule.

Addressing members at his weekly meeting at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo emphasised the consistent focus on accountability.

“Every day we hold people accountable,” he said before disclosing that 95 per cent of projects nationwide are progressing as planned, with only 5 per cent needing intervention.

He explained that some are behind schedule because of technical difficulties. “Of all of the projects, five per cent or so are not done on time, done shoddily, or have some elements of corruption. We didn’t sweep this under the carpet. The President didn’t sweep this under the carpet,” he stated.

The General Secretary particularly addressed the opposition’s tendency to focus solely on challenged projects. “They don’t talk about the 40,000 to 50,000 contracts that have been changing the landscape of this country. You could just drive across Guyana and you will see it,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Regarding administrative competency, Dr. Jagdeo emphasised the PPP government’s achievements. “We are the most competent government that has moved the needle all the way to the other end; competence has been demonstrated in every ministry.”
He further reinforced this point stating, “You see every minister going through their programmes, we have competent ministers and competent permanent secretaries.”

When addressing questions brought about by the opposition about President Ali’s leadership, Dr. Jagdeo was unequivocal in his response.

“The President is fully in control; we’re so much in control that we’re not only focusing on the 95 per cent that’s done. We want to ensure the ones not done on time are completed based on what we hear from the people,” he added.

