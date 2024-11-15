‘Chocolate Boy’ is Nesta’s latest single

– in collaboration with the talented Nigy Boy

By Sebastian B.

HAILING from the vibrant community of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara, Guyana, Ernesta Nelson, professionally known as Nesta, draws her influence from her Caribbean heritage that influences her musical style and artistic expressions, which allowed her to win the Junior Calypso Competition on several occasions. Her background has shaped her into a unique musical talent whose artistry resonates across genres, creating a soundscape that’s unmistakably hers.

She has made her mark as a versatile artiste with a unique sound that seamlessly blends R&B (Rhythm and Blues) , Pop, Reggae, and Dancehall. Her collaboration with acclaimed artiste Taurus Riley highlights her skill in partnering with industry greats. Nesta’s early successes showcased her talent from a young age, building a strong foundation for the flourishing career she enjoys today.

During an interview with BUZZ Nesta revealed her recent collaboration with Nigy Boy, titled “Chocolate Boy,” is a powerful tribute celebrating dark-skinned men. This track is an anthem of appreciation, blending themes of love, admiration, and a deep acknowledgment of the beauty and strength of dark-skinned individuals. Through this collaboration, Nesta and Nigy Boy have crafted more than just music—they’ve delivered a message of empowerment that resonates with listeners around the globe. The music video is set to be released on the 23rd November, 2024.

She is in an inspiring creative phase, with new music on the way. Though details remain under wraps, she assures fans that they can expect fresh releases that highlight her signature blend of genres and powerful, thought-provoking messages.

Carving her own path in the music industry by bridging cultures and blending styles, all while staying true to her Guyanese roots. Her music speaks to diverse audiences, championing themes of identity, pride, and resilience. With her undeniable talent, deep-rooted heritage, and inspiring message, Nesta stands poised to become one of the most distinctive voices in today’s music scene. Keep an eye on her—Nesta’s star is only rising.