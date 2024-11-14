Gov’t will continue expanding services for veterans

– President Ali says, veterans’ service and sacrifice must be remembered

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, said that it was important to recognise the significant contributions made to Guyana by the veterans here and added that the government will continue to provide and expand services to veterans.

The Head of State made those remarks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veteran’s Monument site where he noted that, in honour of the men and women who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation, their loyalty must be remembered.

“We must remember their loyalty and the ultimate price they paid so that we can enjoy peace and security, but as we enjoy this peace and security, we must also understand the challenges that the world is facing,” he said.

These challenges, he added, if not managed or contained, can lead to bigger issues.

This, the commander-in-chief said, was why Guyana, with its strong partners like Brazil and the United States, were working closely to avoid escalation and promote de-escalation of all challenges.

“We want to be a part of any movement that would de-escalate the challenges we face globally so that we can avoid anything catastrophic,” Dr Ali affirmed.

President Ali went on to add that we as a world cannot afford this, as there were significant challenges being faced like climate change, and food insecurity and those by themselves bring with them security challenges.

With that, he further added that Guyana seeks no conflict as a country but also remains vigilant in a global environment, but mostly in its own environment in the unwavering stance and dedication to ensuring everything is done to protect Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We rededicate ourselves to remembering those who have fallen, their courage and sacrifices are woven into the very fabric of our nation’s identity. We pledge to never forget the extraordinary price they paid for freedom and to keep their memories alive as an inspiration for generations to come,” the commander-in-chief iterated.

Against this backdrop, he acknowledged those veterans present whom he noted service had not ended but continues through their contributions to civilian lives.

President Ali said their resilience and devotion strengthen the nation and remind all the enduring spirit of those who wear the uniform of military service and a nation must never forget or underestimate the contributions and sacrifices made by those who defended its freedom.

He added, “It is our responsibility to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten, but freedom is and must ever remain the foundation of our nation, a nation’s future. To all our veterans and especially to those whose sacrifices came at the ultimate cost, we offer our deepest gratitude.”

To this end, President Ali told the gathering that outside of what is done nationally, the government seeks to continuously invest in making the lives of veterans comfortable.

With this, he iterated that, on an annual basis, more than $50 million is spent in support of veterans and over the years further incentives have been added to provide support in other areas of their lives.

As there are commitments to rehabilitate the veteran’s home and other facilities, the head of state revealed that a decision had been made to make resources to have those facilities rehabilitated and improved.

Additionally, the Head of State also handed over a new minivan specially designed to make the movement of veterans, including those who may be challenged, much easier.