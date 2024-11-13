Woman faces 68 fraud charges totalling $62M

OMECA Primo, aged 36 and owner of Primo’s Imports and Taxi Service, has been indicted on an expanded list of fraud charges, with an additional 55 counts being added at her recent court hearing.

The charges bring the total to 68 counts of obtaining money by false pretense, totalling over $62 million. Primo appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, where she was denied bail for the third time, and ordered to remain in custody until November 25, 2024.

The Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden resident was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges. Prosecutors alleged that Primo’s actions have affected dozens of victims across multiple regions.

Customers claimed they paid large sums to Primo for vehicles they never received, nor were they refunded. The police prosecutor reported that Primo used various aliases and different spellings of her name to mask her identity, complicating investigators’ efforts to track her activities.

According to the prosecutor, some victims who shared their grievances on social media were reportedly threatened, allegedly as an attempt to intimidate them into silence.

This intimidation, along with numerous complaints from scammed customers, prompted an investigation by the Anti-Fraud Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

The investigation escalated last month when one of Primo’s customers reported that a vehicle acquired from Primo had been repossessed by BM Soat Auto Sales and Rentals.

Police sources allege that Primo ran an unauthorised scheme, buying vehicles from dealerships and reselling them without informing the dealers or obtaining their consent.

During her initial court appearance last month, Primo faced 13 fraud charges, involving approximately $11.3 million.

Represented by attorney Everton Singh-Lammy, she has been denied bail on each occasion due to the severity and extent of the allegations.

Authorities indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming as more alleged victims report similar experiences with Primo.