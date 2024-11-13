Diabetes Awareness Month: GPHC Director Commends President Ali’s Food Security Initiatives in Support of Healthier Lifestyles

AS Guyana observes World Diabetes Awareness Month, Dr. Navindranauth Rambarran, Director of Medical and Professional Services at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), has praised President Irfaan Ali’s efforts in promoting food security and the availability of healthier food options.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Dr. Rambarran highlighted the President’s commitment to fostering a diet-conscious culture by encouraging the production and accessibility of wholesome foods, which he views as instrumental in combating diabetes and improving the nation’s health.

Dr. Rambarran noted that, while economic growth has brought some dietary changes, many traditional food habits still adversely impact health. He expressed appreciation for President Ali’s commitment to advancing food security and wholesome food initiatives, which he believes address the root causes of health issues such as diabetes.

“The ability to produce more wholesome foods is one of the greatest solutions to our issue regarding diabetes and overall health,” said Dr. Rambarran, adding that the President’s leadership inspires a more balanced and healthier diet for Guyana and the wider region.

Dr. Rambarran also emphasised that President Ali’s emphasis on healthy eating and food security aligns with the nation’s push toward a world-class healthcare system. He explained that the availability of organic, nutritious foods serves as a form of preventive care, tackling diabetes and other diseases on a community level.

“President Ali’s endorsement of growing and eating healthier, along with his influence on our healthcare system, promotes better management and treatment for patients while addressing preventative care for diabetes and other diseases,” Dr. Rambarran noted.

The GPHC, as the nation’s leading tertiary health centre, manages numerous patients already diagnosed with diabetes. Through its network of health centres and primary care physicians, the hospital provides community-level support and education on non-communicable diseases, including diabetes. Dr. Rambarran lauded the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to increase public awareness about hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes prevention.

Dr. Rambarran underscored the importance of primary healthcare improvements and the recent training of family medicine specialists aimed at expanding care to high-risk communities. He pointed out that combating diabetes requires a multi-sectoral approach, involving co-operation between healthcare, education, social services, and communications sectors to achieve meaningful lifestyle changes for the benefit of the population.

Dr. Rambarran also advised individuals with diabetes to adhere to medical guidance and actively manage their condition. He acknowledged the Ministry of Health’s dedication to equipping all health facilities across the country to handle diabetes care, which he sees as essential given that an estimated 10 per cent of the population is affected by the disease. “That’s a significant burden on our population,” he noted, referencing the high rates of premature death and organ complications resulting from diabetes.

In closing, Dr. Rambarran urged Guyanese to consider how their food choices impact their health, advocating for greater dietary mindfulness across all age groups. Through ongoing collaborations, the GPHC and Ministry of Health aim to strengthen awareness and resources for diabetes prevention and management throughout the nation.