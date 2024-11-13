UK-Guyana trade relations to reach new heights

-President Ali says several exciting projects are in the pipeline

NOTING that trade between Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK) has increased greatly in the last three-and-a-half years, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday night announced that there are some very exciting projects in the pipeline.

He was at the time delivering remarks at a reception for the United Kingdom’s Trade Mission.

“We have some very exciting projects that are being examined now that we hope will be accelerated. There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline, not only in infrastructure, shipping and logistics, but importantly we have exciting news with British investment in agriculture, tourism, logistics and transport services, all of which are coming into place,” President Ali said.

He added that with KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines)’s entrance into the Guyanese market, a lot of issues that are humbugging trade will be removed. The airline will commence flights between Guyana and the Netherlands from June 4, 2025, offering customers connection to 21 destinations in the United Kingdom, and 142 additional destinations beyond Amsterdam.

“This is not a competition; this is creating and expanding markets. As we get more airlifts coming into Guyana, we need to look at the value-related chain. For example, what are the high-value products that we can get into British markets as close to fresh as possible,” he said.

President Ali used the opportunity to talk about the country’s plans for the creation of a hemp industry.

“We are going to develop the hemp industry, but we are developing the hemp industry for the innovation sector; for the transformative type of products that hemp can stimulate and add to the economy,” he said.

He explained that while the government is currently looking for partners to develop this industry, the infrastructure is being built for the opening up of 50, 000 new acreage of land for medium-sized farmers.

“So, we are really building out the economy, and at the same time while we are building it out, we are adding the diversity to it,” President Ali said.

The members of the mission have engaged government officials on potential investment opportunities and business partnerships.

The four-day trade mission, which includes companies from multiple sectors, is being hosted by the British High Commission’s Department of Business and Trade, the Caribbean Council, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana.