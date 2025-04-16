‘We have the right to support leadership that uplifts all Guyanese’

–APNU Councillor says, rejects persistent vilification of Afro-Guyanese who throw their support behind President Ali-led administration

EMPHASISING that he does not subscribe to racial loyalty in matters of national interest, APNU Region Six Councillor, Shaun Smith has rejected criticisms against him, and efforts to convince him he has to support the PNC/R or any other opposition party because of his ethnicity.

Smith, in a letter to the editor, endorsed President, Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term, underscoring that all Guyanese are being uplifted under the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The sitting APNU Councillor and community Development Officer within the region said that he will soon submit his resignation letter to his party.

He also highlighted the vilification he and other Afro-Guyanese are facing just because of exercising their democratic right.

Though, part of another political party, Smith is not ignoring the rapid transformation that is taking place under the current government.

He said: “His (President Ali) transformational leadership is exceptional – he is genuinely working to unite Guyana, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, can enjoy the country’s resources.

“There are forces that would prefer to see people like myself-especially Afro-Guyanese-remain in mental and material bondage. From personal experience, I can say the very party I once supported, the APNU+AFC coalition, has long held a disposition of oppression.”

Since making his decision public, Smith said he has been hit with verbal abuse, with some even calling him a “soup drinker.”

However, he has stood firm and has said: “But let me be clear: blind loyalty does not define me. I am an independent thinker, far beyond the narrow walls of indoctrination. I said what I said-and I stand by it.

“To others who, like me, are shifting their support and being bullied or vilified on social media, I say this: stay strong. We are the true vanguards of change-the builders of the united Guyana we all want to see.”

Smith urged Afro-Guyanese who are enduring similar mistreatment for exercising their democratic right to resist it.

“We have the right to support leadership that uplifts all Guyanese-and we will not be silenced,” he said.