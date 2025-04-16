‘You have all our love, our support’ –Education Minister reassures NGSA students ahead of exams

–maintains all educational facilities being upgraded to provide quality learning

EDUCATION Minister Priya Manickchand offered heartfelt encouragement to the thousands of Grade Six students across Guyana preparing to sit the critical National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) today and tomorrow.

Candidates will write four subjects: Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. Each subject consists of two papers. Paper One contains multiple choice questions while Paper Two includes essay type or open-ended questions.

Speaking directly to the nation’s children, Manickchand urged calm, confidence, and courage as they prepare to take the next step in their academic journey.

“You have all our love, all our support and a commitment by us that it does not matter what school you get,” she said reassuringly.

The minister added: “You will be able to do well at that school because we are making the same investments in every school regarding infrastructure, textbooks, trained teachers, and lab equipment.”

Framing the NGSA as a stepping stone in the educational process, Manickchand reminded pupils that the assessment does not determine failure or success.

Instead, she emphasised that it simply places students in a secondary school.

“This is a beautiful time,” she said, adding: “Do not be nervous, do not be afraid, do not be worried. This is another stage to get into high school, and you will get into high school because nobody fails these exams. It is a placement exam.”

Minister Manickchand also offered practical exam advice—guiding students on how to approach both Paper One and Paper Two of the NGSA.

For Paper Two, she advised: “Do what you know. This is stuff you have been preparing for over the last eight years. It’s the same things you’ve been learning. Don’t get confused if you see a question—read it, read it twice if you don’t quite get it the first time. Calm yourself. Think about what the answer could be and put that down.”

She continued with tips for the multiple-choice segment: “For Paper One: If you know the answer, then pick it. If you don’t, then eliminate the ones that cannot be the answer.”

Highlighting the ministry’s continued efforts to reform the education sector, Manickchand reaffirmed that every secondary school in Guyana is being upgraded to provide quality learning.

She emphasised that pupils—regardless of which school they are placed at—will have access to a wide range of subjects and options for academic success.

“Go into your assessments with full confidence that you will write what you know,” she told students, adding: “Whatever happens, you will be fine, because we are going to look after you in secondary school, with varied options for how you can do your schooling and what subjects you can do.”

Turning her attention to the educators who helped guide students through their academic journey, Manickchand expressed gratitude, noting: “To the teachers: I thank you. You have done well for our children.”

The minister also thanked the extended network of support behind the students—the parents, grandparents, and guardians who ensured they stayed on track.

She acknowledged that the current cohort of NGSA students endured unprecedented challenges, having spent nearly two years learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manickchand said the assessment will be based on the Grade Five curriculum. Despite these hurdles, she praised their resilience and commitment to learning.

Minister Manickchand reminded pupils to bring along their government-issued stationery kits, which include pencils, rulers, and sharpeners, as well as their timetables.

As is customary, candidates must be seated at least 30 minutes before the start of both the morning and afternoon sessions of the examinations. Additionally, pupils are required to sit according to their NGSA candidate numbers to ensure proper exam protocol is followed.

Arrangements have been made to support Spanish-speaking children.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) leads the administration of the NGSA. CXC is responsible for preparing the examination, overseeing its administration, marking the scripts, performing quality checks, and carrying out reviews when requested.