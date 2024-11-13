OPM condemns baseless, misleading claims by AFC regarding internet connectivity in Surama Village

THE Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Monday issued a strongly worded statement condemning false statements made by the Alliance For Change (AFC) about the Surama Village ICT hub. In emphasising the recklessness, the OPM presented facts to debunk the party’s reckless claims.

The following is the full statement that was issued by the OPM:

“The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) vehemently rejects and denounces inaccurate and misleading claims recently propagated by the Alliance For Change (AFC) regarding internet connectivity at the Surama Village ICT hub.

These reckless allegations, suggesting that the community has no internet access and that critical equipment was removed, are categorically false and appear to be a deliberate attempt to deceive the public.

As the authority responsible for ICT connectivity, the Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Data Authority (NDMA), remains unwavering in its commitment to providing robust, high-quality internet connectivity across the country, particularly in hinterland, poor and remote communities. In the face of these erroneous assertions, we present the following facts to dispel the AFC’s deceptive narrative:

Initial Provision and Progressive Upgrades

In 2019, the APNU/AFC Government initially deployed internet service via VSAT in Surama Village with connectivity speeds below 1Mbps. It was installed in the village’s multipurpose building in the absence of an ICT hub.

Continuous Service Enhancements

In response to growing needs, the newly elected People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government consistently upgraded the internet service in Surama between October 2020 and February 2024. This sustained investment culminated in a speed increase to 10Mbps in early 2024. At that point, the VSAT connection was replaced with a significantly faster, more resilient service, hosted in the newly constructed ICT hub, and completed with dedicated power to ensure reliability.

Strategic Equipment Reallocation Agreement

In January 2024, following an agreement between Surama Village’s Senior Counsellor Mr Bertrand Allicock and NDMA’s General Manager Mr Christopher Deen, the VSAT equipment was redeployed within several weeks from Surama to Tiger Pond, a community that previously lacked internet access. This carefully planned reallocation reflected the government’s strategic commitment to expand equitable connectivity and address the needs of underserved areas, without compromising Surama’s access to the internet.

LEO High-Speed Internet Rollout

Further, as part of the government’s WiFiGY LEO project, the Internet service at Surama’s ICT Hub received a major upgrade in September 2024 to a robust speed of 300Mbps. This enhancement provides Surama with unprecedented high-speed connectivity, further empowering the community with access to vital resources.

These indisputable facts expose the AFC’s baseless claims as nothing more than a reckless attempt to mislead the public. The Office of the Prime Minister through the NDMA and by extension the Government of Guyana remains resolute in its mission to bridge the digital divide and connect every citizen to the opportunities of the digital era. The public is strongly advised to disregard these falsehoods and rely on verified information regarding government initiatives.”