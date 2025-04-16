‘Grab at all the opportunities we create’

–Prime Minister makes appeal to youths to capitalise on gov’t policies, programmes

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has urged youths across the nation to embrace the wealth of opportunities being provided through government programmes and policies.

“Guyana is changing, and it is changing rapidly. Many of us can’t even keep up with some of the changes, but it’s important for our young people to grab all the opportunities being presented to you today,” Prime Minister Phillips told residents at a community outreach at Paradise, Region Five, on Tuesday.

Citing initiatives in higher education and vocational training, he emphasised that these avenues are vital steppingstones to personal success and national progress.

The Prime Minister said: “If you want to be a nurse, you want to be a doctor, you want to be an engineer, you want to be [a] mechanic, you want to be an electrician, you want to be a welder…we have training facilities throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.”

He added: “Our young people have no excuse. Get on board, get an education, get a skill and contribute to the development of Guyana and participate in ensuring that you gain from the prosperity that is available today in Guyana.”

As Guyana transforms into a modern, dynamic economy, young people with technical skills and education are key to driving progress and innovation.

“Guyana needs all the technicians, all the engineers we can get right now,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

GENERATIONAL PROSPERITY

Further reaffirming commitment to social welfare, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Sonia Parag, said that community engagements remain a key component of the government’s efforts in ensuring that every community across the country is touched by development.

“While I stand here, it is not only to tell you about all the great things that are being done, but it’s also to make sure that we hear from you, the things that we could do to better your lives. And that is what leadership is supposed to look like. That is what responsible governments are supposed to look like, and that’s what responsible leadership is supposed to look like.” Parag told the gathering.

She further highlighted the construction of several community roads, the establishment of community centres and the provision of educational and financial support.

The minister said: “When we roll out the policy, it’s not because it rained today… it’s for your long-term benefit and it will move from me to you, to your children, to their children, because that is what generational prosperity is supposed to look like.”