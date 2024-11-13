-President Ali puts errant contractors on blast, warns of termination, blacklisting for failure to complete projects by year’s end

-says delayed work is hindering Guyana’s progress, reflects poor leadership at all levels

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali early Tuesday morning issued a stern warning to contractors and engineers stressing the need for greater accountability and commitment in completing government’s development projects.

Speaking candidly during the meeting at State House, the President expressed frustration with the delays and substandard work that have been hindering progress on projects across the country.

“Contracting and putting in a bid is serious business,” President Ali said as he emphasised the gravity of the situation. ” When you don’t complete the work, you’re holding up an entire nation. You can’t bid at a price that you can’t do the work and then believe you can just forfeit the work. It won’t happen like that. It doesn’t happen like that.”

Several government ministers, permanent secretaries and other technical staff were also put on blast.

According to the President, there is a ‘systemic cultural problem’ that has contributed to delays and inefficiencies, pointing out that these problems are often due to a lack of leadership and responsibility within project management.

“This is what is happening. You’re the lead engineer, all your engineers are under you, you’re the head of the projects department, and that is how there is a collapse in the system. No one is taking responsibility.

President Ali made it clear that those in leadership positions must be held accountable.

Reflecting on the root causes of the issues, the President did not mince words. “The problem starts in-house. There is a total lack of commitment, and I’m going to be very frank. Today I’m not here to massage anything,” he remarked. “If y’all continue to allow it, we won’t get any success.”

The President also stressed the importance of fostering a climate of confidence while stressing that successful project management hinges on positive leadership. “You have to establish a climate of confidence in the way you manage your projects and relationships. If you don’t manage with a climate of confidence, then you will fail,” he said. “If you start developing excuses for failure, those who are working under you will also give you excuses for their failure.”

Dr. Ali warned that contractors who fail to complete their projects by the end of year and four months or beyond the project deadline will face severe consequences. “If you have projects to be completed, finish them before you bid again,” he said.

He added, “You will find yourself not being able to bid again if you don’t fulfill your obligations. You will be blacklisted, and all of the projects listed here that are not completed by the end of the year will be terminated.”

He also made it clear that extensions for delays would not be granted without justification. “Once there is no justifiable extension, they will be terminated, and the records will be sent to the tender board,” he noted. “It is not only the duty of the project engineers and the ministry to manage your deadlines, you also have to manage your deadlines with your staff. You have a greater responsibility to ensure that the work is being done.”

The President concluded the 90-minute meeting with a call for greater urgency, highlighting the growing expectations of communities across the country.

“We have to face communities out there, and communities have expectations,” he said. “We are coming to the end of this year’s budget cycle, and the projects must be completed within the budget cycle. Otherwise, you’ll be putting burdens on next year’s budget.”