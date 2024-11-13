India’s PM Modi set for state visit to Guyana next week

PRIME Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi is expected to pay a state visit to Guyana from November 19 to 21 during which several bilateral meetings will be held to continue the strong relations shared between the two countries.

This is according to a press release from the Office of the President, which noted that Prime Minister Modi will arrive here at the invitation of President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The visit underlines the historically strong relations between India and Guyana, and follows a visit by President Ali to India in January 2023, when he was the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

The release went on to note that during the visit, the Indian Prime Minister will engage in summit-level bilateral discussions with President Ali, and will also co-chair the 2nd India-CARICOM summit in Georgetown alongside Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchel and President Ali.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana, and also deliver an address to the Indian community and the Indian Diaspora in Guyana.

The release added that the PM will offer a floral tribute at the Mahatma Ghandi Statue at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown, and further visit the Indian Arrival Monument in the Monument Garden.

Early last year, President Ali visited India and was bestowed with the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

During that visit, President Ali and PM Modi discussed several areas of potential cooperation, including in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation and even defence cooperation.