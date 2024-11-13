Twice weekly flights between Guyana, Netherlands to commence June 4, 2025

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced the launch of a new route connecting Georgetown, Guyana, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, marking the addition of Georgetown to its global network.

Starting on June 4, 2025, KLM will operate two weekly flights from Georgetown to Amsterdam, offering greater accessibility for passengers travelling between Europe and Guyana.

The flights, scheduled every Wednesday and Saturday, will operate as KLM flight KL 789 in combination with St. Maarten.

The flight will depart from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) at 10:00 hrs local time, landing in St. Maarten (SXM) at 13:00 hrs. It will then continue on to Georgetown (GEO), departing at 14:20 hrs and arriving at 16:35 hrs. Passengers departing Georgetown for Amsterdam will board at 17:55 hrs, arriving in Amsterdam at 09:15 hrs the next morning.

The route will be served by KLM’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft, featuring 18 full-flat seats in World Business Class in a 2-2-2 configuration, 36 Economy Comfort seats, and 214 Economy Class seats in a 2-4-2 layout, ensuring a comfortable journey for all passengers.

Passengers from Georgetown will benefit from direct connections to 21 destinations in the United Kingdom and over 142 additional locations across Europe and beyond, via Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. Known for its efficient transfer services, Schiphol is recognised as one of Europe’s top airports for international connectivity, making it a gateway for hassle-free travel across the continent.

Commenting on the new route, Mr. Dirk Buitelaar, Regional Manager for Air France KLM for the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, and Suriname, said, “My team and I are delighted to welcome Georgetown, Guyana, into our network. I am confident that Georgetown will become a key destination, and we look forward to supporting the growth of this vibrant region.”

Ms. Sandhiya (Nalini) Kanhai, Country Sales Manager for Air France KLM in Guyana and Suriname, expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, “I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders in Guyana to make this route a success. To all of our future customers, we very much look forward to welcoming you onboard our flights.”

The new KLM route promises to offer a convenient and reliable option for passengers travelling between Guyana and Europe, opening new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.