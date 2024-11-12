Canada-based Guyanese woman, husband, open medical supplies store at Mainstay

GEREE ‘Gigi’ Misir-Dwarkaprasad, an overseas-based Guyanese, along with her husband, Canadian Mahesh ‘Vishal’ Dwarkaprasad, on Monday, opened the doors to MGN Medical Equipment and Supplies at Block 4, Mainstay, Region Two.

Delivering remarks at a simple yet significant ceremony, Geree said that it was always her dream to return to the community where she was raised, to do something impactful.

She said the store which is named after herself, husband and their only child Nianna, will be offering affordable and accessible medical supplies to residents and medical professionals.

“Through our MGN care programme we provide vital assistance to low-income seniors, helping them access essential mobility devices and medical equipment needed for daily living,” she said.

Speaking about her inspiration and origin, Geree who resides in Canada said it was her dream to return to her roots in Essequibo to make a meaningful difference in healthcare.

She explained that she left Region Two for Canada 24 years ago to pursue studies in healthcare.

While growing up here, she recalled that she saw the struggles her grandparents and others faced due to limited healthcare resources.

As such, she made the decision to open MGN Medical Equipment and Supplies to help address some of the challenges by providing accessible medical supplies and equipment, enabling families to care for loved ones with dignity and ease.

The store will be supplying a wide range of medical and healthcare products designed to meet the needs of both professionals and members of the community. The items that will be available for sale include medical uniforms and lab coats, mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers and canes, monitors, CPAP machines, PPE supplies and dressing materials, hospital beds and surgical equipment.

The business owners aim to combine convenience, quality and affordability, making essential healthcare products accessible to everyone in Region Two.

“Our focus on supporting the local community and providing cost-effective solutions is central to our mission to enhance healthcare in Guyana, especially in Region Two,” Geree added.

Further, she said she is committed to creating a positive impact in Region Two by enhancing partnerships.

Recently, the couple donated a wheelchair to a resident of Columbia, Region Two.

Present at the opening was Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, who congratulated the family for establishing the business.

De Silva informed the gathering that more and more persons are coming back to invest in the region’s economy due to prudent economic policies and this must be applauded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Representative and Chairman of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Arnold Adams, used the opportunity to congratulate the family and later emphasised that Essequibo was in need of that kind of service.